We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon is selling the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser for an incredible price right now - and it promises to make the creamiest, most decadent hot chocolates at home.

Amazon is always treating us to the best deals across our favourite brands, with that viral Revlon hair dryer brush, large Yankee candles and even an ice cream maker among the latest epic deals.

Now the dreamiest of all – the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is on sale.

Reduced from £109 to just £79 you can get your hands on the perfect gadget to make cafe-quality hot chocolates at home! It makes the perfect gift or ‘treat yourself’ purchase for any avid chocolate lover.

The Velvetiser comes in a kit, with ten single shot packets of chocolate, including milk, salted caramel, hazelnut, 70% classic, and 85% dark chocolate. Remember, there’s plenty of dark chocolate health benefits!

The Velvetiser also comes with two lovely ceramic cups that are the perfect size.

Best of all, both the charcoal and copper designs are on sale, so you have a choice of whichever Velvetiser will compliment your kitchen countertop.

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser

The perfect at-home hot chocolate maker that promises a creamy, indulgent drink every time – perfect for any chocolate lover. View Deal

It’s so easy to use, too. Simply plug the Velvetiser in, pour in the milk of your choice, followed by the hot chocolate.

As Hotel Chocolat says, there’s ‘no powder and no syrups needed- just chocolate’.

Then just close the lid, wait two and half minutes while the Velvetiser gets to work. The pour into your ceramic cup and enjoy!

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser

Shoppers have nothing but praise for the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser – and now’s the perfect time to snap one up for yourself.

Video of the Week

In a glimmering review, one choc lover penned, ‘I can’t praise this product highly enough, it’s perfect. Easy to use, easy to clean, beautiful to look at, and makes the most perfect hot chocolate. I’ve been looking for and failing to find a quality at-home hot chocolate machine for a long time and finally, this is it.’

Another wrote, ‘Fantastic product, there is nothing else like it on the market. Makes gorgeous hot chocolate drinks.’

And a third added, ‘Makes the best hot chocolate I have ever tasted, easy to use and clean.’