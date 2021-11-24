KitchenAid’s Artisan Mixer is over £100 off in the early Black Friday deal

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With Black Friday basically here, brands have started firing out their best discounts on luxury appliances – like this unique KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer deal, now over £100 off.

KitchenAid Stand Mixers are no doubt an investment piece of equipment, coming in at around the £500 mark at full price. They’re just as much of a statement item to have on your countertop as a fantastic cooking and baking tool. That’s why, every year, there’s always a huge rush to score the best savings on Black Friday KitchenAid deals. But this £100 discount by Very.co.uk has got to be one of the best we’ve seen this year so far as it’s on the tilt-head Artisan Stand Mixer, the perfect model for domestic kitchens.

Available in the rare Pebbled Palm colour and with a quilted bowl, this isn’t a mixer that comes around on sale too often. Sleek and sophisticated, it’s ideal for those who want KitchenAid with a little more subtlety in their space.

Best Black Friday KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer deal

KitchenAid Pebbled Palm Artisan Stand Mixer, 4.8L, with Quilted Bowl – £499.99 £399 (SAVE £100.99)

Complete with three different attachments, the Artisan Stand Mixer is ideal for everything from baking bread to whipping cream. It’s powerful with a 300W motor and the tilt-head offers KitchenAid’s original planetary action for fast and thorough mixing. View on Very.co.uk If you’re looking for a cooler colour, Very.co.uk has the same KitchenAid Artisan Mixer in Cream with a saving of £65.99. KitchenAid Cream Artisan Stand Mixer, 4.8L – £514.99 £449 (SAVE £65.99)

With exactly the same features, this Artisan Mixer is available at discount in the cool Cream colour too. Complete with multiple attachments – including a dough hook – and with a 300W powerful motor, it’s the ideal gift if you (or someone you love) loves baking or cooking. View at very.co.uk Very.co.uk also has some other amazing deals on KitchenAid appliances and accessories, such as: Sifter & Scale attachment set – £85 (SAVE £49.99)

KitchenAid Mini Food Processor in Almond Cream – £49.99 (SAVE £22.01)

KitchenAid Hand Mixer in Cream – £108 (SAVE £26.99) So what’s all the fuss about around the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer? With over 100 years worth of history behind this mixer, it’s undoubtedly one (if not the very best) on the market for domestic kitchens. While other models can produce around 1200W of power, the 300W power of the Artisan Stand Mixer is just what you need to mix anything from ingredients for a white bread loaf to peaking egg whites. The Artisan KitchenAid Mixer comes in so many different colours. From the classic Empire Red to the incredibly sleek Onyx Black, you’re bound to find something that fits your style. Each comes with different-sized bowls, an integral part of the package. So whatever you’re making, you’ll certainly have all the space you need to mix the ingredients. And you won’t have to worry about spillage either. The multiple attachments, also included, are made especially to keep everything contained. There’s even a pouring shield for the particularly messy mixing jobs. Plus, it’s been spotted in the kitchens of everyone from Nigella and Mary Berry to Kylie Jenner. So, as much as it’s a famous mixing tool and will undoubtedly elevate your cooking experience, it’s also a big statement piece for your kitchen. Ideal if you’re looking to revamp your space over the holidays and give it a bit of a style uplift. Want more exciting kitchen appliance deals? Check out the amazing Black Friday Nutribullet deals from Amazon and Argos, alongside the best Black Friday Le Creuset deals and the Black Friday toaster deals. All ready before the big event this Friday, we’re also expecting to see loads of other offers in the coming days – so stay tuned! What attachments does the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer come with? All Artisan KitchenAids come with multiple attachments:

Flex Edge Beater: Metal with a silicone coating, this beater is for heavy to normal mixtures.

Metal with a silicone coating, this beater is for heavy to normal mixtures. Flat Beater: For heavier mixtures, this one is aluminium metal with an anti-stick nylon coating.

For heavier mixtures, this one is aluminium metal with an anti-stick nylon coating. 6-wire Whip: The tool for pulling air into egg whites, whipping cream and making dips. This whisk attachment is stainless steel and has an aluminium head.

The tool for pulling air into egg whites, whipping cream and making dips. This whisk attachment is stainless steel and has an aluminium head. Dough Hook: For mixing and kneading yeast dough like pizza, bread and pasta. This hook is aluminium and has an anti-stick nylon coating.

For mixing and kneading yeast dough like pizza, bread and pasta. This hook is aluminium and has an anti-stick nylon coating. Pouring Shield: A transparent 1-piece, multi-purpose accessory that helps to prevent splashing. It also has a pouring spout with the ability to add ingredients while mixing.

The Artisan KitchenAid also comes with two different-sized, stainless steel bowls. There’s a 4.8-litre bowl and a 3-litre bowl, both of which fit snugly into the machine.