The Pandora Black Friday 2020 deals have arrived! However, with stores still closed until lockdown ends next week, you'll need to shop for mega savings online this year.

If you’ve ever wanted a Pandora bracelet or necklace with their beautiful ranges of charms then you’re certainly in luck! We’ve rounded up all the best Pandora Black Friday 2020 deals which include 20% on rings, iconic bracelets, stunning charms from the likes of Disney and so much more.

The Pandora Black Friday 2020 deals run until November 30th this year. So, you’ve still got a few days to take advantage of their amazing Black Friday sale and offers.

Some of the best Pandora Black Friday 2020 deals to be had are also on their gift sets this year. There’s nearly 30% off some of them!

But best get their quickly, as the big Pandora Black Friday sale for 2020 will end on November 30. So if you’re looking to shop for a loved one over Christmas or just treat yourself for Black Friday 2020 UK, then take a look at the incredible savings. These are the best Pandora Black Friday deals you’ll see this year…

Best Pandora Black Friday 2020 deals

Sparkling Pink Heart Family Tree Gift Set: was £165 , now £115 (SAVE £50)

A gift designed to celebrate family bonds, this beautifully presented set includes the Pink Heart Family Tree Dangle Charm, Pandora Moments snake chain bracelet and two Clear Pavé Clip Charms, all hand-finished in sterling silver. View Deal

Timeless Heart Gift Set: was £125 , now £99 (SAVE £26)

A necklace and earrings gift set. Each heart-shaped stone is surrounded by a delicate heart-shaped halo of pave stones. The set is presented in a classic Pandora gift box with a luxe feel. View Deal Reflexions Family Tree Gift: was £125 , now £99 (SAVE £26)

This charming piece in sterling silver carries the Family Tree charm as a reminder of family ties. Delicate floating chains finish this lovely contemporary bracelet. View Deal

Harry Potter Spinning Time Turner Pendant: was £80 , now £64 (SAVE £16)

Muggles and magicians alike with love this simply magical time turner charm pendant from Pandora. Presented in an 18k gold-plated unique metal blend, this design includes spinning inner circles and a disc with a raised hourglass detail surrounded by cut-out stars. View Deal Sparkling Snowflake Double Ring: was £80 , now £64 (SAVE £16)

Hand-finished in sterling silver, this pretty piece is inspired by the festive season. A cubic zirconia snowflake formation sits upon a double ring design. The rings are joined at separate points around the band. View Deal Vintage Circle Stud Earrings: was £80 , now £64 (SAVE £16)

14k rose gold-plated, these blueish-pink solitaire studs are versatile enough to be worn with both daywear and evening wear. The vintage design will appeal to those looking for jewelry offering understated glamour. View Deal

Harry Potter Golden Snitch Pendant: was £70 , now £56 (SAVE £14)

Perfect for those who love the wizarding world of Harry Potter, this Golden Snitch Pendant is hand-finished in an 18k gold-plated Pandora Shine. The wings move for an extra magical touch. View Deal

Disney Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Love Dangle Charm: was £60 , now £48 (SAVE £12)

Pay tribute to an iconic love story with this sterling silver Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse pendant charm. Perfect for celebrating your own happily-ever-after. View Deal

Pandora Moments Heart Clasp Snake Chain Bracelet: was £55 , now £44 (SAVE £11)

Pandora’s bestselling charm bracelet but with a romantic twist thanks to the heart clasp, this is the basis for a lifetime collection of Pandora charms and special pendants. View Deal

Asymmetrical Heart Hoop Earrings: was £40 , now £32 (SAVE £8)

These small, stylish heart hoop earrings are made with polished sterling silver and will appeal to women and teenage girls. A great gift that’s sure to be appreciated. View Deal

Pandora Christmas collection 2020

The Pandora 2020 Christmas collection is out now and features festive themed charms, necklaces, rings and a covetable Pandora Disney Christmas range too! The best bit is that Pandora’s 2020 Christmas collection is included in their Black Friday sale. So you can get 20% off the gorgeous new range of charms and jewellery.

There’s sweet silver charms that will thrill any Christmas lover, with Rudolph (now £28), a sparkling Christmas tree (now £36), a snow flake charm (now £20), Santa Clause (now £28) and a Christmas angel (now £20) among the yuletide designs.

For something in gorgeous rose gold, opt for the Sparkling Elevated Heart Ring (now £64) or the Star Constellations Charm (now £28), the Sparkling Elevated Heart Stud Earrings (now £64) or the Sparkling Pavé Bars Bracelet (now £92) and delight a loved one on Christmas Day.

There’s also stunning Christmas Disney pieces, featuring famous characters like Eeyore and Minnie and Mickey plus loads more.

What is the most expensive Pandora item?

While some Pandora creations are on the affordable end of the price range when it comes to jewellery, the brand certainly sell pricier items that make very special gifts .

The most expensive Pandora pieces are in its range of gold jewellery, made from 14 carat gold.

The Pandora Moments Snake Chain Bracelet in Gold is the most expensive offering available to buy online.

The elegant accessory has a barrel clasp with PANDORA engraved into it and a unique threading system to ensure your gold charms stay in place.

Originally priced between £1,200-£1,500 (depending on size), you can now buy this 14 carat gold bracelet for between £960-£1,200 – that’s a saving of up to £300!

More Pandora Black Friday 2020 deals

