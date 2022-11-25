Black Friday toy advent calendars for kids inc. LEGO, Disney and more

Just six more sleeps until it's time to open your advent calendar! Don't panic if you haven't bought one yet though - you're just in time to bag a Black Friday toy advent calendar bargain!

Black Friday sales aren't just about filling your cart with the top Christmas toys (opens in new tab) or treating yourself to a Black Friday coffee machine (opens in new tab) deal - you can also save some cash on little treats like the best chocolate advent calendars (opens in new tab) or even spoil yourself by snapping up a Black Friday beauty advent calendar (opens in new tab)before they sell out again for the year.

But if you're sorting out the advent calendars and want to get a jump on your Christmas shopping, you could always browse the best Black Friday Barbie deals (opens in new tab) or take a look at this year's Black Friday LEGO deals (opens in new tab).

Black Friday toy advent calendars - best deals:

(opens in new tab) LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar: WAS £24 NOW £15 | Argos (opens in new tab) No words are needed for this. Potterheads and LEGO fans alike will think that Christmas has come early if they get their mitts on this on December 1st. Be quick, though. It's this year's new Lego Harry Potter calendar and when it's gone, it's gone!

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar: WAS £30 NOW £24 | Argos (opens in new tab) You really can't beat a Lego advent calendar. Yes, they're expensive but the value for money is off the charts because kids play with (and keep) the LEGO trinkets from inside forever. Or at least until you step on them in bare feet and banish them to a cupboard.

(opens in new tab) LEGO City Advent Calendar: WAS £21.99 NOW £15.99 | Lego (opens in new tab) A cracking price for a classic LEGO advent calendar that will be appreciated by kids who aren't yet Jedis or Potterheads. Stock is on the way so it won't reach you in time for December 1st but you can buy it now at this price and let them open all the doors they've missed when it arrives!

(opens in new tab) Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar: WAS £34.99 NOW £24.99 | Lego (opens in new tab) Yes, more LEGO options, but Marvel fans will be glad that we included this. The hardest choices require the strongest wills, as Thanos said.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Friends Advent Calendar: WAS £22 NOW £17.60 | Argos (opens in new tab) Ok, just one more. Look at the price! With 24 Christmas-themed LEGO mini-build toys inside, this works out at... well, very cheap per toy.

(opens in new tab) Encanto Advent Calendar - WAS £30 NOW £20 | Argos (opens in new tab) We don't talk about Bruno but we should talk about how brilliant this Encanto advent calendar is. There are 24 doors to open with a new character or accessory to discover each day so youngsters can play out a new story or scenes from the film. There's also a final surprise to look forward to on the last day!

(opens in new tab) Peppa Pig's Advent Calendar - WAS £19.99 NOW £9.99 | Lego (opens in new tab) Bhind each door is a surprise toy - including Peppa, George, and their friends - with 24 pieces to collect in total. Santa is hiding there too! Fans of everyone's favourite little pig will love counting down the days in December like this.

(opens in new tab) Tinc Stationery Christmas Advent Calendar: NOW £15 | Argos (opens in new tab) Kids too old for toy calendars but not yet ready for beauty advent calendars? Go with stationery. This award-winning option has 24 fun-filled boxes containing exclusive, limited edition Tinc gifts along with a joke. Intriguing.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar: WAS £99 NOW £45.50 | Disney (opens in new tab) Serious Disney fans will adore this limited edition calendar which is now HALF PRICE. It contains 12 mini keys featuring various character-inspired artwork - based on the Opening Ceremony keys which were originally given to guests who took part in opening a Disney Store - tucked away inside 12 tiny stockings.

(opens in new tab) Playmobil Christmas Bakery Advent Calendar - was £24.99 NOW £19.99 | Very (opens in new tab) For younger kids this is a cute introduction to toy advent calendars with a new Playmobil collectible behind each door, including Father Christmas, a snowman, and real cookie cutters that children can actually use to bake their very own Christmas treats. Now that's what we call value for money!

(opens in new tab) Disney Advent Calendar - 12 Socks of Christmas: WAS £30 NOW £20.10 | Boots (opens in new tab) Ok, we lied, there are no toys in this one. But it's fun as well as practical. And nobody can ever have too many socks. Especially at Christmas!

Still searching for the right advent calendar? These ones definitely are NOT for kids but have a peep at the best food and drink advent calendars (opens in new tab), or browse the best alcohol advent calendars (opens in new tab). If that's not your thing, you could arty with a craft advent calendar (opens in new tab) or do away with tradition altogether and opt for a cheese advent calendar (opens in new tab).

