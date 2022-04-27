Best Christmas cookbooks for 2022

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From Jamie Oliver to Mary Berry, from Nigella to Delia – here are the best Christmas cookbooks to buy online this year.

Christmas is the perfect time to roll up your sleeves and get creative in the kitchen. From Christmas dinner favourites like roast turkey and Yorkshire puddings to traditional festive bakes like mince pies and Yule log – there are so many Christmas recipes to consider for the big day (and the build-up!) so this is where a cookbook can come in handy.

“A cookbook is the perfect visual reference that you can go back to time and time again. It’s not just about revisiting old recipes either, it’s about discovering new ones you haven’t got round to making yet. A Christmas cookbook is a must-have in any avid cook or baker’s kitchen – plus it’s a great gift option too.”

This year’s roundup of the best cookbooks includes well-known celeb chefs such as Jamie Oliver, Delia Smith, and Nigella Lawson. We’ve included a popular vegan Christmas cookbook as well as must-have Christmas baking bibles.

Best Christmas cookbooks 2022

1. Jamie Oliver’s Christmas cookbook

Why we love it: It’s Jamie Oliver at his finest – all the Christmas classics, with all the trimmings.

This ultimate Christmas cookbook by Jamie Oliver is jam-packed with festive classics for your Christmas dinner, vegetarian alternatives as well as impressive edible gifts – and even Christmas cocktails. It’s a cookbook you’ll be taking out every Christmas ready for action.

Rated an average of 4.6 stars by Amazon customers, this cookbook has been called ‘fantastic’, ‘amazing’ and an ‘excellent cookbook’. Amazon customer Nick gave this cookbook 5 stars and added; “Stunning book which I won’t just be using at Christmas time! Great recipes and ideas, love the beautiful photos, and can’t wait to get cooking. I ordered four copies…early Christmas presents here we come.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £17.02

2. Mary Berry’s Christmas Collection

Why we love it: The perfect cookbook for those looking to get super organised and ahead of the game this Christmas.

Baking queen Mary Berry shares some of her best-loved Christmas recipes – from mince pies to quail egg Christmas brunch. This cookbook isn’t just about Christmas food either, Mary has filled this book with top tips on preparing ahead and freezing, sample Christmas menus, as well as shopping lists, and a Christmas countdown. By far one of the best Christmas cookbooks.

“A go-to book for anyone hosting a family Christmas – especially for the first time. There are 3 appealing alternative menus – turkey, beef, and goose. There’s a shopping list and bags of advice on taking out stress by cooking ahead and freezing. There’s a detailed cooking countdown to Christmas for the closing stages too. Then follow the recipes in Mary Berry’s trademark no-fuss style. Many recipes could also be used for other celebratory meals. What else can I say? Recommended.” Rated 5 stars by over 80% of Amazon customers.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £8.90

3. The Official Downton Abbey Christmas cookbook

Why we love it: Take a step back in time with this Christmas cookbook – perfect for Downton Abbey fans.

Try something new this Christmas with this official Downton Abbey Christmas cookbook. Learn how to make festive British recipes from the Edwardian era as well as find out more about the history of traditional Christmas food. Recipe highlights include Mutton chops with a crispy herb crust, Tutti-Frutti ice-cream, and chestnut puddings.

“I love Downton Abbey and when I saw this the excitement was tragic, the pages are full of beautiful illustrations and recipes. Perfect for Downton fans and a great gift,” said one happy Amazon customer. Another commented; “Very interesting and well presented with good photographs.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £9.99

4. Nigella Christmas

Why we love it: Inspiring Christmas recipes with a straightforward, no-nonsense approach.

Nigella hits the nail on the head with this comforting Christmas cookbook. Full to the brim with heart-warming family favourites such as turkey with all the trimmings, showstopping cakes, and plenty of vegetarian options too. It’s going to make your Christmas cooking much easier this year.

Rated an average of 4.7 stars by Amazon customers. “A beautifully presented book of pleasing size and quality. Plenty of seasonal recipes with one of the highlights being a step-by-step Christmas Dinner timeline starting you at 10am and ending with you sitting down at 3pm. Clearly written and plenty of photographs. And hey…..it’s Nigella. What’s not to like?”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £18.19

5. Delia’s Happy Christmas

Why we love it: A wonderful array of traditional Christmas recipes as well as some inventive new ones too.

With 100 new and 50 old, classic Christmas recipes you’ve got plenty to choose from in this Christmas cookbook – or should we say bible – from Delia Smith. And it’s not just recipes either; Delia has included shopping lists, menu plans, and more. Recipe highlights include Delia’s classic Christmas cake, Christmas pudding, and chestnut cupcakes. Definitely one of the best Christmas cookbooks on the list.

Rated an average of 4.7 stars by Amazon customers. “I have bought many Christmas cookbooks and this is probably one of the best. It is almost an encyclopedia of Christmas food. All recipes are relatively simple to make and the ingredients are easy to find. It is this simplicity of preparation that sets Delia apart from some of the other Chefs, whose recipes are designed for the more adventurous. This is simply a good, solid, easy-to-use book, which won’t let you down. Recommended.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £19.65

6. Great British Bake Off: Christmas

Why we love it: Great for those who love to bake around the festive period.

Take a trip down memory lane with this collection of Great British Bake Off recipes from old contestants and judges such as Mary Berry, Jo Wheatley, John Whaite, and more. Recipe highlights include venison pie, potato blinis with smoked salmon, and Paul Hollywood’s perfect mince pie.

Happy customer, Wendy gave this cookbook 5 stars and added; “Bought this as a Kindle ebook on special offer for 99p. It’s worth ten times that! Over 100 awesome recipes, many of which you could use all year round, not just at Christmas. Great ideas for homemade gifts and for using up leftovers. A must-have book for the keen home cook!”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £18.49

7. Christmas at River Cottage

Why we love it: High-quality seasonal recipes from Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.

Think showstopping centerpieces, impressive canapes, make-ahead favourites, and sparkling cocktails. If you’re looking to host Christmas dinner with an array of high-quality food, this is the cookbook for you. This cookbook goes into detail about shopping seasonally and where to source the best produce.

Rated an average of 4.6 stars by Amazon customers. “What a beautiful book! It is well written and has clearly been very well researched,” said one very satisfied customer, Barry, who gave this cookbook 5 stars. “I just love it. Plain and simple. It is full of unique ideas for Christmas and will definitely be my go-to book for all things Christmas for this year and every Christmas to come.

I highly recommend it.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £14.12

8. Baking for the Holidays

Why we love it: Ideal for those who want to take Christmas baking to the next level.

Choose from 50 delicious recipes in this latest cookbook by Sarah Kieffer. This Christmas cookbook doesn’t just cover festive recipes, it caters to Hanukah, and New Year’s Eve parties too. Recipe highlights include peppermint bark, hot chocolate cake, and Danish bread. The perfect cookbook to gift this Christmas.

“I have Sarah’s previous two books, and love them. This one is so good too! I love a Christmas cookbook, and the sweet recipes here are beautiful. So good to see what American Christmas baking is like (as opposed to here in the UK). Going to try some recipes nearer Christmas. It’s a nice touch that she has also included some recipes for the cold dark months after the festive season too. Excellent book.” Rated an average of 5 stars by over 80% of Amazon customers.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £13.50

9. Christmas Feasts and Treats

Why we love it: The perfect Christmas cookbook for a range of bakers – from beginners to those who love a challenge.

Christmas baking is made easy with over 200 recipes to choose from in this festive cookbook. This book is packed with plan-ahead tips and beautifully photographed step-by-step images to help you along the way.

Rated an average of 4.7 stars by Amazon customers. “Another gorgeous Donna Hay collection of recipes. So many beautiful sounding options for Christmas, I am having trouble narrowing them down into a menu plan!” said happy customer Emma who gave this cookbook 5 stars.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £14.32

10. Vegan Christmas

Why we love it: A real vegan treat that doesn’t miss out on any of the trimmings.

Vegan Christmas food just got easy thanks to this impressive vegan Christmas cookbook by Gaz Oakley, a qualified chef, and successful YouTuber. Choose from over 70 amazing vegan recipes varying from nut roast to Hasselback potatoes to Yorkshire puddings. This cookbook includes dairy-free puddings, Christmas leftovers like curry, bubble and squeak, and plenty more. Certainly one of the best Christmas cookbooks on the list.

Amazon customer Freddy gave this cookbook 5 stars and commented; “What struck me about this book is that it could have been a series of bland yet easy ‘free-from’ recipes to make vegan food passable at the Christmas dinner table – instead Gaz has managed to retain the wonder and glamour of Christmas all the way through. The long lists of ingredients which would be an annoyance in any other recipe book are welcome here because these are (for the most part) meals designed to impress. My family is a mix of vegetarians, vegans, and meat-eaters so I have been looking for recipes that could keep everyone happy and I’m looking forward to perfecting the vegan turkey!”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £11.75

11. Fortnum & Mason: Christmas & Other Winter Feasts

Why we love it: The cookbook that will certainly up the ‘wow’ factor this Christmas.

This cookbook includes recipes for the winter season from Bonfire Night to New Year’s Eve from Burns Night to Christmas. It’s bursting with high-quality comfort food. Think soups, stews, and all things warming. Recipe highlights include pistachio brioche, sausage rolls, and mulled wine cured salmon.

“I have quite a number of Christmas-themed books examining the origins of the traditions to seasonal cookbooks. This beautiful book is a cross between a cookbook and a history lesson. The illustrations are wonderful, the quality of the paper is high, and overall this is a lovely-looking book with great content. I am happy to recommend it.” Rated an average of 4.7 stars by Amazon customers.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £20.37

12. Primrose Bakery Christmas

Why we love it: A modern twist on Christmas baking – take your skills to the next level with this cookbook.

Seasonal cupcakes, edible gifts, not to mention that impressive gingerbread house – this cookbook is loaded with festive baking you’ll be eager to try in your spare time. Recipe highlights include Christmas pudding cake with mulled wine icing, eggnog cupcakes, and a festive Yule log. One of the best Christmas cookbooks.

Rated 5 stars by over 70% of Amazon customers. “I really love this book, many recipes with modern twists on classic Christmas/winter ingredients. Toblerone, Irish cream, gingerbread, and plenty of spice! Not a traditional mince pie and Christmas pud book but that’s the charm of the books from this bakery! really lovely recipes that will be used all year too! Really pleased to see primrose on form!”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £4

