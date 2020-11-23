Best Marks and Spencer Christmas food for 2020

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

However you're planning to celebrate Christmas this year, make sure you do it in style with Marks and Spencer's Christmas food! M&S have done it again...

When it comes to cooking Christmas dinner, we know too well that things can get quite stressful! Turkey, stuffing balls and potatoes roasting in the oven, pans on top of pans of boiling veg, so finding salvation in some pre-made shortcuts is truly a blessing.

Whether you want to buy a ready-made starter or dessert, need help putting your pigs in blankets, or want to relax over Christmas and buy the whole lot already prepped, M&S has got you covered.

We’ve rounded up our favourite festive foods on offer at M&S, and we can honestly say, they’re delicious! Known for their outstanding quality, M&S has pulled out all the stops this year to make Christmas 2020 one to remember.

We’ve selected the very best starters, mains, desserts and even a few items if you’re planning to have friends or family over. We’ve considered different dietary requirements, however, take a look at our best vegan dinner guide if you want a full plant-based Christmas.

Best M&S Christmas Starters

4 Collection Shellfish Puffs

Price: £20

What is it? Queen scallops and Honduran prawns in a creamy shellfish sauce, topped with flaky all-butter puff pastry. Served in scallop shells. A real showstopping starter, what is not to love? Serves 4 | 600g

Note: Christmas food collection from 22nd December

VIEW AT: M&S

Collection Seafood Rockpool

Price: £25

What is it? A seafood lover’s dream – this table-ready platter is packed full of Honduran king prawns and scallops (roe-on and in the shell) and Bantry Bay mussels, topped in a rich garlicky, herb butter. Serves 4 | 785g

Note: Christmas food collection from 22nd December, also in store from 21st December

VIEW AT: M&S

Our Best Ever Smoked Salmon

Price: £5

What is it? M&S’ Best Ever smoked salmon is a must-have this Christmas. Dry-cured with British sea salt and twice smoked over oak and chestnut for a delicate, rounded flavour. The salmon has been sliced against the grain for a truly unique texture. Serves 2-4 | 100g

Note: Available in-store now. Christmas food collection from 22nd December

VIEW AT: M&S

Ricotta Stacks

Price: £7

What is it? A trusty award-winning favourite that our customers love. These two elegant, restaurant-style vegetarian starters, or mains, are individual baked ricotta soufflés topped with mushrooms, leeks and kale, with a creamy, white wine sauce.

Serves 2 | 380g

Note: In store from 18 December. Christmas food collection from 22 December

VIEW AT: M&S

Merry Christmas Giant Vegetable Roll

Price: £8

What is it? This plant-based version with flaky vegan puff pastry, carrot, swede, butternut squash, cranberries and seeds will be loved by anyone, and makes the perfect addition to a buffet table, or sliced and served as a starter.

Serves 8 | 610g

Note: In store only from 9th December

VISIT: M&S

Merry Christmas Giant Sausage Roll

Price: £8

What is it? Made for sharing, and perfect for early Christmas get-togethers, this

giant version of M&S’ Best Ever sausage roll has been handcrafted in Yorkshire, with a pork sausage and caramelised onion filling, wrapped in all-butter puff pastry. Finished with a festive pastry “Merry Christmas”. Serves 8 | 610g

Note: In store only from 9th December

VISIT: M&S

Best M&S Christmas mains

Collection Perfect Turkey Crown

Price: £50

What is it? The ultimate fool-proof turkey centrepiece every time, this Oakham turkey crown has been stock-basted, stuffed with pork and cranberries, all wrapped in cured bacon. Succulent and delicious – a real crowd-pleaser.

Serves 6-8 | 2.9kg

Note: In store from 19th December. christmas food collection from 22nd December

VIEW AT: M&S

Plant Kitchen Vegan Festive Wreath

Price: £10

What is it? A vegan centrepiece worthy of any Christmas spread. Packed full of roasted mushrooms, chestnuts and pumpkin seeds, and topped in a cranberry and orange glaze, all tied up as a beautiful festive wreath. Serves 4 | 720g

Note: In store from 18th December. Christmas food collection from 22nd December

VIEW AT: M&S

Mushroom & Camembert Pie

Price: £18

What is it? Who wouldn’t want to tuck into this fabulous and indulgent veggie masterpiece? A Christmas treat for anyone. Savoury mushrooms and roast parsnips in a creamy, cheesy sauce, encased in flaky vegan pastry. Serves 4 | 975g

Note: In store from 18th December. Christmas food collection from 22nd December

VIEW AT: M&S

Slow-Cooked Turkey Legs

Price: £12

What is it? To make sure there’s no wastage from their turkey crowns, M&S has specially prepared these delicious slow-cooked turkey legs, complete with rich turkey gravy. Perfect for extra guests or anyone who prefers darker meat. The meat is so succulent, it falls off the bone. Serves 4 | 1.7kg

Note: In-store only from 2nd December

VISIT: M&S

Best Ever Pigs in Blankets

Price: £5

What is it? M&S’ Best Ever pigs in blankets are the ultimate accompaniment for your big feast – 12 cocktail sausages, seasoned and wrapped in crispy bacon. 12 | 342g

Note: In-store only from 9th December

VISIT: M&S – Available online with Ocado

Best M&S Christmas desserts

Collection Chocolate & Orange Christmas Pudding

Price: £12

What is it? Is this the most delicious Christmas pudding yet? Rich and zesty, packed with juicy vine fruit, Belgian chocolate, orange liqueur and brandy. And inside? A melt-in-the- middle chocolate and orange sauce. Irresistible. Serves 8 | 800g

Note: In-store now. Christmas food collection from 22nd December

VIEW AT: M&S

Collection Golden Balls

Price: £12

What is it? Profiteroles with a difference! Go for gold this Christmas with M&S’ dazzling stack of delicate choux pastry puffs; filled with whipped cream, layered with rich salted caramel sauce and decorated with gold malt balls and gold shimmer. Serves 8 | 640g

Note: In-store from 20th December. Christmas food collection from 22nd December

VIEW AT: M&S

Plant Kitchen Chocolate Torte

Price: £12

What is it? A delicious vegan-friendly torte with smooth dark chocolate ganache on a biscuit base, finished with a dusting of cocoa powder and snowflake decoration. Serves 6 | 500g

Note: Christmas food collection from 22nd December. Also available in store in two slice option

VIEW AT: M&S

Christmas Tree Colin the Caterpillar

Price: £10

What is it? Everyone’s favourite caterpillar has gone all seasonal with a makeover, including a festive Santa hat and edible decorations. A moreish chocolate sponge roll filled with chocolate buttercream and smothered in delicious milk chocolate. Serves 10 | 690g

Note: In-store from 19th December. Christmas food collection from 22nd December.

VIEW AT: M&S

Giant Gold Bullion Bar

Price: £20

What is it? M&S are bringing back a customer favourite – this time it’s super-sized to add a touch of theatre to the table. A light caramel mousse, layered with chocolate ganache, crunchy chocolate shortbread pieces and salted caramel sauce, encased in a milk chocolate shell. Simply shatter and share! Serves 4-6 | 750g

Note: Available in-store from 19th December.

VISIT: M&S – Available online with Ocado

Best M&S Christmas party food

Whether you’re having friends and family over this year, or just want to snack in style, M&S has a great range of Christmas party food.

Collection Molten Mountain Cheese Bakes

Price: £7

What is it? A cheese-lovers’ dream, this fondue pot of Gruyère, Comté and Emmental is topped with bacon lardons, roasted onion and Raclette cheese, and is ready to pop straight into the oven. Serves 4-6 | 400g

Note: Christmas food collection from 22nd December. Also available as £7 single pack in-store from 2nd December

VIEW AT: M&S

Star Studded Sausage Roll Stack

Price: £12

What is it? What’s better than one sausage roll at Christmas? Thirty-two of them baked together over three tiers. This centrepiece, made with seasoned pork sausage and all-butter pastry, really is the star of the show on a buffet table. Serves 8-10 | 650g

Note: In-store only from 18th December

VISIT: M&S

10 Cheesy Crumpets and Marmite

Price: £7

What is it? Our mini crumpet canapés were a huge hit last Christmas and are back this year smothered in Marmite and melted Cheddar cheese. 10 | 205g

Note: Available in-store now.

VISIT: M&S – Available online with Ocado

8 Chicken Doughnut Dippers

Price: £5

What is it? Dough-nut adjust your screen… you’ve read that right! These jumbo battered British chicken breast “rings” come in their very own doughnut box with BBQ sauce and waffle crumbs for dipping. 8 | 330g

Note: Available in stores now

VISIT: M&S – Available online with Ocado

How to order your M&S Christmas Food

Simply pre-order your Christmas and New Year food by 5pm on 15 December, ready to collect in store from 22 December for Christmas, or 30 December for New Year. Christmas Food to Order collection is available from the majority of our UK stores, and is free of charge.

To select your slot, simply click ‘choose collection time’ at the top right-hand corner of your screen. You can search for your preferred location by the name of the store or your postcode. Home delivery is not available.

Certain times may become very busy, so remember to select you collection date and time as soon as possible in order to secure your preferred collection slot.

The last order date for both Christmas (for collection on 22, 23 and 24 December) and New Year (for collection on 30 and 31 December) is 5pm on 15 December 2020.