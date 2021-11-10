Best Christmas desserts 2021 tried and tested: Tesco, M&S and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From Sainsbury’s snowman cheesecake to Heston from Waitrose giant cracking penny, here are the best Christmas desserts available to buy online for 2021.



Tried and tested as part of our Tried & Tasted Christmas Awards, these stunning desserts range in price, style, and value for money too.

This year Co-op stole the show and won the best Christmas dessert overall with their Irresistible Bells and Baubles entry. “Not only did this dessert look the part, but it also tasted fantastic too,” says Food Editor Samuel Goldsmith. “Rich but balanced, it’s a lovely indulgent finish to your festive feast.”

Deputy Food Editor Rose Fook added, “We understand that while people might want to make their own Christmas dessert, it isn’t always possible. Especially if you plan to host several groups of loved ones over the festive season. We were impressed with the convenience of these supermarket options and the transformation of humble classics into something more spectacular such as the M&S Sticky Toffee Crown.”

How did we test the best Christmas desserts?

During the Tried & Tasted Awards, our expert panel of judges sampled over 500 products in order to find the best Christmas food for 2021. Flavour, texture, and showstopping appearance were the three main components when judging this year’s collection of desserts. Bonus points were added for those who came at a bargain price or those that were made for sharing – as that’s what Christmas is all about.

Judges for this year included Food Editor Samuel Goldsmith, Deputy Food Editor Rose Fook, Senior Food Writer Jessica Ransom, and Food Writer Keiron George. The judges certainly know a thing or two when it comes to the best food with well over 12 years in the food industry combined, this team write, test, and develop recipes not just for Goodto.com but for Woman&Home too.

Which is the best Christmas dessert you can buy 2021?

Irresistible Bells & Baubles

Winner: Best Showstopping Dessert / Best Christmas Desserts

Serves: 6-8

This dessert has style and substance which is why it was crowned the Best Christmas Dessert of 2021. The oozy chocolate centre is an exciting surprise and the overall dessert is decadent without being too rich or sweet.

Food Writer Keiron George says, “The design of this dessert is so very impressive and effective. It’s fun and festive without being tacky and the flavours are excellent too.” This award-winning dessert is available in-store from 22nd December.

£8

Best Christmas desserts 2021 – runners up

Taste the Difference Salted Caramel & Chocolate Star

Serves: 8

Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Salted Caramel & Chocolate Star is the perfect showstopper come Christmas Day. Another striking design that also delivers on flavour. This gorgeous star has a luxurious sweet caramel centre which according to Deputy Food Editor Rose, “Will have you and your loved ones fighting for the final scoop”.

£12

Snowman Cheesecake

Serves: 6

This fun festive cheesecake will put a smile on the family’s face this Christmas – particularly the children. It has a buttery biscuit base and a baked vanilla cheesecake. The simple decoration is edible too with little cereal ball buttons and a colourful chocolate carrot nose. This is one of our best Christmas desserts designed with kids in mind. It is available to buy from the 20th December.

£5

Taste the Difference Lemon and Passionfruit Bûche

Serves: 9

A light and fruity option, this tropical take on the classic Yule log is made from a blend of whipped cream and Belgian white chocolate. The tangy passionfruit and orange curd will be a nice surprise for your guests if sliced at the table and is sure to add balance to the overall dessert.

£10

Collection Sticky Toffee Pudding Crown

Serves: 12

This spectacular crown is made with a light sticky toffee sponge cake and comes with a lovely sweet custard. Food Editor Sam says, “This will no doubt be a favourite over the festive period. It’s the ultimate crowd-pleaser. Why not stick some sparklers or candles in for an even more special finish.”

£20

Percy Pig Pigloo Cake

Serves: 12

Some people might not count cake as a dessert but we’re sure they’ll make an exception for this gorgeous festive offering. It’s a Madeira sponge with Percy-pig flavoured buttercream and a thin layer of fruity jam. Under the white chocolate dome, there are some exciting piggy goodies including Percy Pig sweets, fudge, and mini marshmallows. In-store from 30 November.

£15

Triple choc-a-block churros

Serves: 6

A lovely option that’s easy to share, this stack of cinnamon sugar churros comes with a duo of milk and dark chocolate sauces and a scattering of white chocolate stars. Decorate with fresh berries too if you like. You can order these online and collect them in-store but they’ll also be on sale from 18 December in-store.

£10

Layered Winter Pudding

Serves: 4

A vegan option on our best Christmas desserts list that’s tasty enough for everyone to enjoy. Keiron says, “This simple pudding has been really well-executed. The flavours are balanced and I loved that it was vegan without trying too hard. It’s a brilliant, inclusive option for your festive spread.” Serve with plant-based or dairy-free ice cream for the perfect vegan dessert.

£5

Heston From Waitrose Espresso Martini Chocolate Torte

Serves: 10

One for the coffee lovers, this rich coffee and chocolate mousse is layered with a salted caramel chocolate ganache and a boozy espresso martini-soaked chocolate sponge. All of this sits on a crisp wafer biscuit base. It’s designed to serve 10 but it sounds very rich and could likely stretch further. You can order it through Waitrose Entertaining from 20 – 24 December and then again for NYE from 29 – 31 December.

£12

No.1 Black Forest Bûche De Noël

Serves: 10

This rich Belgian chocolate log has decadent layers of Morello cherry compote, a boozy kirsch jelly and a white chocolate ganache. We love the festive log design and think it makes a sophisticated alternative to a black forest gateau. It’s available from 17 – 24 December.

£16

Raspberry And Vanilla Panna Cotta Star

Serves: 7

A dreamy festive option made from vanilla-flavoured panna cotta and a gorgeous jewel-coloured raspberry jelly. It recommends serving for seven but it would easily stretch to eight and would be easier to portion this way too. We like the idea of serving with fresh berries and sugar-coated rosemary for a special presentation too. It’s available to buy from 17 December.

£7.50

Heston From Waitrose The Giant Cracking Penny

Serves: 10

Heston took inspiration from the small foiled-covered chocolate coins of his childhood and transformed them into this giant treat. Kids and adults will all take enjoyment from cracking open the dessert to reveal a chocolate mousse and hazelnut ganache on top of a chocolate hazelnut base. It may seem expensive at £20 but it’s designed to feed 10 working out at only £2 per portion. You can add this to your shop from 17 December.

£20

No.1 Chocolate & Salted Caramel Melt In The Middle Pudding

Serves: 6

A delightful alternative to Christmas pudding, this is made from a rich chocolate sponge with a shimmering gold-lustered caramel centre. We love the sound of the smoked Cornish sea salt which is in the sauce. It’s a nice twist on the classic salted caramel and gives it a sophisticated edge.

£6

Wicked Kitchen Belgian Chocolate and Salted Caramel Log

Serves: 6-8

This really looks the part but it’s one for those with a sweet tooth. Conveniently, this dessert comes frozen so it’s a superb option if you’re not sure when you’ll be entertaining next. Simply defrost at room temperature before serving and enjoy on it’s own or with custard or ice cream if you liked. Available week commencing 8 November.

£5

Speculoos Profiterole Gateau

Serves: 10

This Christmas Tesco have got lots of speculoos options and we’re sure this profiterole gateau will be a popular choice. It is made up of a moist sponge and sauce which are both infused with warming festive spices. This is then topped with creamy profiteroles and crushed Speculoos biscuits for a delicious crunchy finish. Available from 1 November.

£4

Santa’s Belly Cheesecake

Serves: 6

The ultimate festive crowd-pleaser. This cheesecake has a crumbly digestive biscuit base topped with a creamy vanilla cheesecake and finished with a raspberry glaze. It’s one to please the adults and kids and has an undeniably adorable Christmas design.

£4

Extra Special Chocolate Orange Bauble

Serves: 8

Once you crack into this beautifully decorated, hand-moulded Belgian dark chocolate shell you’ll discover layers of orange curd, chocolate sponge, blood orange caramel and decadent chocolate mousse. In-store 13 December.

£10

Extra Special Jamaican Ginger Melt in the Middle Pudding

Serves: 8

Rich chocolate and warming ginger are two decadent Christmas flavours that are sure to please. This pud is filled with a melting stem ginger caramel sauce and is coated in Belgian chocolate ganache. The decoration is a combination of milk and dark chocolate drizzles and some golden chocolate balls.

£6

Extra Special Salted Honeycomb Meringue Stack

Serves: 6

Another fantastic frozen option on the best Christmas desserts list, this stack is made with laters of honeycomb cream and a luxurious-sounding salted honeycomb flavoured sauce. It’s hand-finished with chocolate shards and a festive golden shimmer. Be sure to defrost on your chosen serving platter for ease.

£5.50

Frozen Extra Special Dark Chocolate and Blood Orange Roulade

Serves: 6

A great option for keeping in the freezer over the festive period. Those who love chocolate orange will no doubt adore this offering from Asda. It has a rich dark chocolate and orange sauce swirled inside with a blood orange cream. It’s hand-finished with a dusting of golden sparkle but it might be nice to present with additional segments of clementine or slices of chocolate candied orange.

£4.50

Chocolate and Gingerbread Bombe

Serves: 10

A lovely alternative to a Christmas pudding but the same festive shape. This dessert is made from a gingerbread sponge and comes with a ginger sauce and ginger cream cheese frosting. The drizzle is chocolate-flavoured and the gingerbread decoration is edible too.

£7

The Best Salted Caramel Choux Stack

Serves: 8

One for those who love profiteroles but want something a little more showstopping. This impressive stack has three layers of choux pastry, sandwiched together with a buttery salted caramel sauce and whipped British salted caramel cream. It has a generous layer of Belgian chocolate ganache on top and is finished with hand-piped salted caramel sauce. We think it would look spectacular with a sparkler or two.

£8

The Best White Chocolate and Passionfruit Buche

Serves: 4-6

A bûche de Noël is another name for a festive Yule log which is a very popular option at Christmas. This dessert is made up of a light white chocolate mousse and topped with a tangy passionfruit conserve. It’s finished with elegant shards of white chocolate and a light dusting of icing sugar. This certainly looks sophisticated and would make a nice alternative to rich dark chocolate options. It’s available to buy from 21 December.

£7

The Best Vanilla, Raspberry And Prosecco Panna Cotta Star

Serves: 10

Also available from the 21 December is this spectacular panna cotta star. It serves 8-10 people and is sure to impress guests when you bring it to the table. This dessert has a boozy Prosecco glaze and a creamy vanilla panna cotta base. Whole heritage raspberries are set in the raspberry jelly but it would be nice to serve with a scattering of fresh berries too.

£7

The Best Raspberry And Amontillado Sherry Trifle

Serves: 10

There’s nothing quite like a Christmas trifle and this ready-made option is a great stress-free choice. With each scoop you’ll enjoy a zingy raspberry sauce, sherry and boudoir biscuits, vanilla custard and British cream. It’s hand finished with a golden shimmer and serves six. The trifle is available to buy from 15 December.

£7

The Best Chocolate Profiterole Bowl

Serves: 8-10

What do you get when you layer chocolate mousse, Belgian chocolate sauce and cream-filled choux buns? A bowl of chocolate profiteroles! The dessert is topped with some more Belgian dark chocolate shavings, for good measure and dusted with gold sparkle. It’s available to buy from the 6 December and serves eight.

£9

The Best Billionaires Cheesecake

Serves: 10

Luxuriously rich, this cheesecake has a Belgian chocolate sponge, layered with caramel and finished with crunchy honeycomb pieces. The dark chocolate glaze has a lovely glossy finish. It is available to buy from 6 December.

£10

The Best Festive Roulade

Serves: 8

Beautifully presented, this roulade is bursting with nostalgic festive flavours. The slow-baked meringue has a crispy outside and chewy centre. It’s filled with a fruity mulled wine sauce and a generous helping of gingerbread flavoured British whipping cream. Hand-rolled by their experts, the dessert is then topped with more gingerbread cream and hand drizzled with mulled wine sauce and crumbled ginger biscuits. It serves eight and is available to buy now.

£6

The Best Chocolate Orange Melt In The Middle Pudding

Serves: 8

This decadent melt-in-the-middle pudding will be available to buy from 15 December. It has a rich chocolate and orange sponge with a zesty orange sauce in the centre. It’s topped with two sauces, a dark chocolate one and a caramel one. It’s finished with gold sparkle but would look even better with a sparkler too. It is certainly one of our favourites in this roundup of best Christmas desserts 2021.

£6