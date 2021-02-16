We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cadbury has teamed up with Tesco to release an unbelievable Creme Egg bargain for shoppers ahead of Easter 2021 bank holiday.

For those who have rustled up some Cadbury Creme Egg chocolate pancakes you might want to re-stock.

Along with all the delicious Easter eggs available to buy online this year, you can nab this Tesco bargain both in store and on their website.

Easter will have arrived before we know it and while best chocolate bars have been our comfort food go-to in lockdown, Cadbury is ensuring we all have enough chocolate to share by giving shoppers a whopping 50% discount on its five-pack of Cadbury Creme Eggs.

Yes, that’s 10 eggs for the regular price of five, or five eggs at half-price – you choose whether you want to buy more eggs for your money or save some cash.

Cadbury Creme Eggs 5 Pack

From Wednesday 17th February to Tuesday 23rd February, five packs of Cadbury Creme Eggs will be available for only £1, down from £2, as part of Tesco Clubcard Prices.

Shoppers have three different flavours to choose from – the classic Cadbury Creme Egg, Caramel Creme Egg or Oreo Creme Egg.

The classic Cadbury Creme Egg is made from milk chocolate and filled with a soft fondant centre. What’s even better is that the 200g pack contains five delicious eggs, so no one has to miss out.

Cadbury’s Oreo chocolate eggs are made from its classic milk chocolate eggshells and contain its unique, velvety milk creme filling, sprinkled with Oreo biscuit pieces. A must for cookie fans.

Cadbury Caramel contains a sweet caramel centre covered in a smooth milk chocolate shell. The pack includes five of Cadbury’s Caramel eggs.

Just last year Martin Lewis announced a big change to the Tesco Club Card scheme.

The supermarket chain has been offering lower prices to club cardholders throughout the store on various items and these Cadbury Creme Eggs are the latest bargain to add to their trolley.

*“Clubcard Prices” are available online and in all stores excluding Express stores. Deals can be unlocked through the Clubcard App, or when using your Clubcard or fob at the checkout, or automatically when shopping online.