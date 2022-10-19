Halloween Colin the Caterpillar gets spooky Yummy Mummy makeover with double chocolate layer

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

M&S has given Colin the Caterpillar a spooky Yummy Mummy makeover for Halloween - by wrapping him in not one but TWO layers of chocolate.

For the first-time ever the tasty treat has been coated in a double layer of chocolate - Colin's classic milk chocolate and a layer of creamy white chocolate too to create Double Choc Yummy Mummy Colin the Caterpillar™.

M&S Christmas food orders (opens in new tab) are open but before that big day comes to tuck into some delicious items, the supermarket is spoiling customers with its new selection of Halloween goodies.

In recent years M&S has launched a wide-range of Colin-themed treats from giant Colin the Caterpillar chocolate faces (opens in new tab), and Colin cake jars (opens in new tab) to Valentine's Day Colin & Connie (opens in new tab), Easter and Father's Day Colin (opens in new tab) themed cake creations.

The new iconic Double Choc Yummy Mummy cake is on sale (RRP£12) from today (Wednesday 19th October) and features Colin's classic extremely chocolatey sponge, filled with signature chocolate buttercream, then coated in a layer of Colin’s classic milk chocolate AND a layer of creamy white chocolate too! Complete with eerie chocolate eyeballs.

And fans can't contain their excitement at the launch.

One fan wrote, "Omg look at him!"

Another fan put, "Clever"

And a third fan added, "This must be the best caterpillar cake ever!"

Colin the Caterpillar cakes are a popular choice when celebrating birthdays and the cake itself dates back to 1990 and since then more than 15 million cakes have been sold.

According to Marks and Spencer, it takes 38 people to assemble each cake from start to finish, and 8.4 tonnes (8,400 kg) of sugar coating are used each year for the decorative spots.

And in 2020 Marks & Spencer marked the cake's 30th anniversary by declaring Colin's Birthday, Wednesday 26 August, as National Colin the Caterpillar Day.

The new product comes after M&S announced further store closures in October (opens in new tab).

But if you've already got your eye on the best Christmas food hamper (opens in new tab) to gift and the best food and drink advent calendars (opens in new tab) are already picked, then its time to turn your attention to all things Halloween and festive food - and M&S online has it covered.

Pick up the mummified Colin cake as the perfect Halloween party table centrepiece and pack of five minis Colins are also available for £2.75 - perfect for gifting this Trick or Treat.