M&S has launched a range of delicious mini Easter cupcakes in time for the upcoming bank holiday weekend and we can’t wait to dive right in.

With Easter 2021 fast approaching, there’s never been a better time to be exploring all the best Easter food traditions. Whether it’s Easter cake ideas you’re looking for or creme egg recipes to try, it’s time to enjoy some delicious treats.

And if your little ones want to get involved too, then there are plenty of easy Easter recipes for kids that they can get stuck into.

But if you fancy something just as tasty, but don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen yourself, then we have the answer. Simply settle your children down with some of the best Easter crafts for kids and surprise them with M&S’s scrumptious new launch.

The popular retailer has launched its super-cute mini Easter cupcakes in time to make Easter that bit more special. Decorated with yellow Easter chicks, vibrant orange carrots, and smiling Easter bunnies, there’s a design to keep everyone happy.

Available in-store now, the M&S mini Easter cupcakes feature chocolate sponge adorned with icing decoration. And it seems that many customers are already keen to try these cute sweet treats.

Commenting on M&S’s tempting Instagram post of these new mini cupcakes, one excitedly wrote ‘we need these!! 😍😍😍😍 ‘.

Whilst another person wrote, ‘we could get some for next weekend! 😍 ‘ and another commented, ‘These cupcake decorations are such a great idea 🐰 ‘.

One person even gave their verdict after taking their first bites of one of these yummy mini Easter cupcakes, sharing: ‘Just tucked into a bunny one…yummy’.

But if you love the sound of these, but are looking for even more chocolate to enjoy – never fear! M&S has plenty of other treats to choose from.

This includes everyone’s favourite M&S character – Colin the Caterpillar, sitting atop his very own chocolate cupcakes, with chocolate buttercream, sprinkles, and Colin’s white chocolate face.

And those who prefer savoury delights will be thrilled to discover their new Easter bunny cheeses and crumpets.

Delicious mature cheddar cheese is covered with a wax coating and decorated like an adorable Easter bunny. Whilst the fluffy Easter bunny-shaped crumpets add some Easter magic to any day.

If you’ve yet to find the best non-chocolate Easter gifts for kids this year, then these edible options could be the perfect choice.

Which Easter treats will you be enjoying this weekend?