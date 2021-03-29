These Easter recipes for kids are perfect for small, messy hands and they taste pretty good too.
Get creative in the kitchen with the kids this Easter with our extra easy Easter recipes – from Easter rocky road with Mini Eggs to decorating bunny biscuits, the kids are going to love making some sweet treats this Easter.
These Easter nests, shown in the video below, are a classic treat at this time of year – made with chocolate-covered Shredded Wheat and topped with Mini Eggs.
For our biscuit and cake recipes, you could make life a little easier by making them first or buying ready-made ones, and let the kids have the fun job of decorating. These recipes will need adult supervision, but many of them are no-bake recipes – so there are no hot ovens or hobs to worry about.
We have plenty of other ideas to keep little ones entertained, from Easter activities and games to Easter craft ideas – including how to make bunny ears, an Easter bonnet, and bunting – as well as the best non-chocolate Easter gifts for children.
Our best Easter recipes for kids
Easter nest cake
If you love baking then you could make this cake yourself using one of our chocolate cake or Victoria sponge recipes. You could even cheat and just buy a ready-made cake instead - the kids get to help out with the fun part and that's the nest building.
Get the recipe: Easter nest cake
Simnel cake buns
Turn the classic simnel cake into mini cakes with this bite-sized recipe decorated with marzipan. These mini cakes are perfect for tea parties, Easter kids parties or school bake sales in the lead up to the Easter holidays.
Get the recipe: Simnel cake buns
Easter rocky road
It really doesn't take much to make this special Easter rocky road treat. Melt some chocolate and leave to cool, then let the kids get messy adding handfuls of marshmallow, Mini Eggs and biscuits to the mix!
Get the recipe: Easter rocky road
Easter nests
Shredded wheat and chocolate make a delicious combination that you and the kids are sure to agree on. Finished with tasty mini eggs, these Easter nests are so simple to make - especially with our step-by-step video!
Get the recipe: Easter nests
Marmite Easter bunny buns
You're either going to love or hate these little Easter bunnies. Made with Marmite, these tasty little buns are perfect for making with little helpers. They're simple and perfect served with cheese and ham.
Get the recipe: Marmite Easter bunny buns
Rice Krispie chocolate eggs
Melt some chocolate, pour in some Rice Krispies and shape into eggs - these Rice Krispie chocolate eggs are that simple to make.
Get the recipe: Rice Krispie chocolate eggs
Chocolate marshmallow sandwich
These chocolate marshmallow sandwiches are so delicious, you'll want to keep them all for yourself. Gooey marshmallow and shop-bought biscuits makes this recipe easy and tasty too.
Get the recipe: Chocolate marshmallow sandwich
Easter chick cupcakes
How cute are these little fellas? You bake the cupcakes, allow to cool, then let the kids make the sweet faces. The shapes are nice and easy and you can play with the expressions - it's great fun!
Get the recipe: Easter chick cupcakes
Chocolate-covered ice cream balls
These sweet treats, made with melted chocolate and scoopfuls of ice cream, are ready in minutes. Add plenty of colourful sprinkles, different chocolate flavours, and ice cream colours to keep the kids happy.
Get the recipe: Chocolate covered ice cream balls
Mini Mars Bar nests
Mini Mars bar nests are so easy to make with the kids and you can decorate them any way you like. This easy recipe can be ready in just 10 mins plus setting time. The whole family are going to love tucking into these chocolaty bites.
Get the recipe: Mini Mars bar nests
Chocolate cornflake nests
All children love making these easy chocolate cornflake nests which are made by melting chocolate with butter and syrup and mixing in plenty of cornflakes. Top with Mini Eggs and serve on a plate to avoid chocolate stains!
Get the recipe: Chocolate cornflake nests
No-bake toffee Krispie bars
Who'd have thought that melting chewy toffee sweets together with
marshmallow and butter would make such a delicious treat? If the kids
are fans of Rice Krispies, you won't have to go out of your way to get
some. A large mixing bowl and plenty of small helpers later, this tasty
treat is ready to be sampled!
Get the recipe: No-bake toffee Krispie bars
Rocky road Easter eggs
Create these fun Easter egg shapes by using a cutter of your choice. You can turn your child's favourite rocky road recipe into delicious Easter treats.
Get the recipe: Rocky road Easter eggs
Easter bunny cupcakes
Watch the kids faces light up by making these cute Easter bunny cupcakes. As long as you've got plenty of colourful ready-to-roll icing and cutters galore, there will be plenty of fun to be had making these tasty treats. Get the recipe: Easter bunny cupcakes
Stripy Easter eggs
A piping bag or mini Easter egg moulds would work perfectly for this recipe. Melted chocolate and food colours for decoration - the kids are going to love making them!
Get the recipe: Stripy Easter eggs
Vanilla and poppy seed cupcake with lemon icing
Let their small hands and creative fingers do all the work here - a sugarpaste chick and crumbled chocolate Flake for decoration turns a simple cupcake into a special Easter gift that the kids can give to their grandparents or to their friends at school.
Get the recipe: Vanilla and poppy seed cupcake with lemon icing
Chocolate and coconut truffles
Truffles are so easy to make, the kids can get involved too. Just add plenty of chocolate and coconut too to this week's shopping list to make these delicious treats. Experiment with different decorations like sprinkles and colourful icing.
Get the recipe: Chocolate and coconut truffles
Lemon shortbread rabbits
The kids are going to love these! Bake the biscuits yourself to be extra safe and then get icing pens, fondant and sweeties ready so the kids can get decorating come Easter Sunday.
Get the recipe: Lemon shortbread rabbits
Sheep cake pops
Spring has sprung with these cute sheep cake pops. They're not too hard to make, as long as you don't mind making the cake pops. Leave the decorating to the kids - sheep, pigs, cows or chickens - let the kids' imaginations run wild!
Get the recipe: Sheep cake pops
Crispy chick
How cute is this crispy chick? Made from handfuls of Rice Krispies and melted dark chocolate, shape this treat in an egg mould and get the kids to make the facial features using sugarpaste - simple!
Get the recipe: Crispy chick
Make your own Easter eggs
It doesn't take much to make these Easter eggs. All you need is an Easter egg mould, melted chocolate and some fun edible decorations to finish - the kids will love writing their own personal messages!
Get the recipe: Make your own Easter eggs
Creme Egg characters
How cute do these Creme Egg characters look? These fun and delicious characters are made using nothing more than coloured ready-to-roll icing. Just stick them on using icing sugar and a few drops of water to make an edible glue.
Get the recipe: Creme Egg characters
No-bake rocky road cheesecake
The kids are going to love getting their hands dirty with this messy and oh-so-delicious rocky road cheesecake. This cheesecake doesn't need to be cooked in the oven, so there's no need to worry about the kids burning themselves - a large mixing bowl and plenty of sweet goodies should do the trick!
Get the recipe: No-bake rocky road cheesecake