These Easter recipes for kids are perfect for small, messy hands and they taste pretty good too.



Get creative in the kitchen with the kids this Easter with our extra easy Easter recipes – from Easter rocky road with Mini Eggs to decorating bunny biscuits, the kids are going to love making some sweet treats this Easter.

These Easter nests, shown in the video below, are a classic treat at this time of year – made with chocolate-covered Shredded Wheat and topped with Mini Eggs.

For our biscuit and cake recipes, you could make life a little easier by making them first or buying ready-made ones, and let the kids have the fun job of decorating. These recipes will need adult supervision, but many of them are no-bake recipes – so there are no hot ovens or hobs to worry about.

We have plenty of other ideas to keep little ones entertained, from Easter activities and games to Easter craft ideas – including how to make bunny ears, an Easter bonnet, and bunting – as well as the best non-chocolate Easter gifts for children.

Our best Easter recipes for kids