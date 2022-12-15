TikTok Christmas feast 2022: Cloud Bread, Baked Oats and a Butter Board - top 10 viral food trends to make

If you've bought the best Christmas food (opens in new tab) or have been inspired by this year's Great British Bake Off (opens in new tab) or Celebrity MasterChef (opens in new tab) and want to create the ultimate TikTok Christmas feast 2022 then then Hello Fresh (opens in new tab) has the know-how.

Following on from the viral food trends that have got most people trying them at home - from the TikTok tortilla wrap hack to the feta bake pasta - there's some other dishes that could wow your dinner party guests as they are among the top 10 TikTok food trends.

The fresh meal box delivery company has used search data to rank this year's biggest foodie TikTok trends from Cloud Bread and Butter Boards to Pesto Eggs, and unsurprisingly 'Cloud bread' came out on top with 3,500,000,000 hashtag views, followed by 'baked oats' (1,300,000,000 hashtag views) and 'butter board' (409,900,000 hashtag views).

But that's not all, Hello Fresh has gone one step further to provide expert tips on how to add a festive twist to each trend to create the ultimate Christmas feast for family and friends...

Top 10 TikTok Trends of 2022

Cloud bread (3,500,004,400*) *total hashtag views & google searches Baked oats (1,300,014,800*) Butter board (409,908,100*) Pesto eggs (284,901,900*) Pickled garlic (276,604,400*) Custard toast (55,300,590*) Lemon pasta (49,902,900*) 'Marry me' chicken (48,101,900*) Turkish eggs (32,308,100*) Spicy vodka pasta (13,100,480*)

HelloFresh's Recipe Development Manager, Mimi Morley, explained, "It is fascinating to see the impact TikTok trends have on the types of foods people are experimenting with, and the many different exciting ways there are to cook them.



"You can create a real talking point for your family and friends by putting a festive twist on this year’s biggest TikTok trends in time for Christmas entertaining. Take a look at my Christmas party food tips and tricks for adding some festive cheer to any Christmas spread. Top tip: simply adjusting the arrangement of foods into festive shapes can really add that extra special touch to your table.”

Mimi recommends these seasonal twists on TikTok trends:

Reindeer Cloud Bread

Cut cloud bread in half like a burger bun, and fill with turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce - maybe even a few sliced sprouts if you're feeling brave! Then half a mini pretzel and stick into the top of your sandwich to look like reindeer antlers, with half a black olive for a nose.

Baubled Butter Board

Top your butter board with sliced figs, bacon lardons and diced green peppers and pomodoro tomatoes for a seasonal treat for all the senses. You can even add colourful, nutrient rich dippable veggies like radishes or carrots.

Christmas Morning Pesto Eggs

Pesto eggs with a festive twist would make a wonderful Christmas morning breakfast. To make them look a little more festive, simply use red pesto on one side and green pesto on the other, then sprinkle with a few chilli fakes and chipped chives; it’s as simple as that!

Christmas Tree Custard Yogurt Toast

Custard yoghurt toast would make an equally delicious festive breakfast or brunch on Christmas morning. To take this incredible treat to the next level, top with kiwis cut into Christmas tree shapes, pomegranate seeds or sliced cherries. You could even add a sprinkle of cinnamon if you like.

Winter Baked Oats

Combining mixed spices to your baked oats will not only smell heavenly, but will taste delicious and Christmassy too. I recommend using cinnamon, ginger, cardamom and nutmeg.

Marry Me This Christmas Chicken

Thinking of popping the question over Christmas? You'll be in good company, as research shows over 40% of engagements happen between Christmas Eve and New Year's Day. Nothing says it better than 'marry me chicken', so why not make it extra special and extra festive by adding sprigs of rosemary and diced Golden Queen tomatoes to your herbed chicken, topped with a few dried orange and lemon slices.

