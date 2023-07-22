Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While avocados tend to have a short but sweet spot in their lifespan where they are the perfect texture, can you freeze avocado to make it last longer and reduce food waste?

Rising food prices have been one of the main drivers behind high inflation so it's no wonder families have been finding ways to reduce food waste and shopping at the cheapest supermarket to cut the cost of their weekly food shop. And with avocado being a regular feature of many family shopping lists, and having a relatively short shelf life, it's a likely option to perish and get thrown away before it's eaten.

In the last couple of years, the average price of an avocado has gone up by more than 11%, from 84p in August 2021 to 94p in June 2023, according to the Office of National Statistics. So it's one to make the most of while it's at its best instead of sending it to the bin.

Making use of your freezer is a really simple way to make your food last longer, and families have been wondering whether you can freeze cheese, freeze milk, or even freeze leftover cooked pasta, and now they want to know if you can freeze avocado.

Can you freeze avocado?

Yes, you can freeze avocado, but it will change the texture so you might find that you only want to use it in specific ways once it's thawed.

It's best to freeze avocado when it's ripe but still firm. You can freeze a whole avocado (with the skin on), by sticking it in the freezer. But if you rarely use a whole avocado at a time, you might prefer to slice it into quarters or chunks first. You can give it a spritz of lemon juice to stop it browning, (although this mum suggests that's not necessary) and then portion it into an airtight container or freezer bag. It'll keep for about three months.

Laying it out of a tray to freeze, before putting it into a container, can help prevent it all sticking together in a clump. Alternatively, you can arrange it in a layer in your chosen container and keep it flat to achieve the same result.

Frozen avocado can be perfect for smoothies (Image credit: Getty Images)

To thaw your avocado, just remove from the freezer and leave it at room temperature for a couple of hours before using. Alternatively, you could leave it in the fridge overnight to thaw out. Either way, it's best to consume thawed avocado within a day of taking it out the freezer.

Does avocado still taste good once it's been frozen?

Whether thawed avocado still tastes good is debatable as it will come down to personal taste, but you will notice a change it texture. The water in the avocado will expand as it freezes and form crystals, which can disrupt its usual structure. This can affect the smooth and creamy texture you get with fresh avocado.

Using frozen avocado in ice lollies can be a good way to avoid the watery texture that can come when a frozen avocado is thawed (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thawed avocado is likely to have a softer, more watery texture, which means it might not be suitable for use in salads, sandwiches or smashed on toast. You're best sticking to fresh avocado for that.

But for things like cakes and smoothies, thawed avocado is much more suitable. Here are some other things you could use thawed avocado for:

If you're on the fence about it, there are lots of benefits of avocado, so if it's not already part of your family's diet, then it's worth considering.