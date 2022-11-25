Get these classic ghd straighteners for under £90 in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Fancy £33 off a pair of ghd straighteners? We thought so! Luckily there's a mega Black Friday saving giving you exactly that at Amazon right NOW.

There's a reason ghd has the reputation it has - and it's all down to it's quality, long-lasting range of hair styling tools which can transform hair from drab to fab in minutes (whatever your hair type). Whilst the upfront cost isn't exactly cheap, it's the cost-per-use many think about when purchasing a ghd product, because it's an investment in your hair that will keep on working for many years to come. The good news is that sale events such as Black Friday are often the perfect time to snap up a ghd tool, cutting that initial investment cost even further. And this year's 2022 Black Friday ghd deals certainly don't disappoint with retailers offering over 20% some of their bestselling items.

The best ghd saving we've seen this Black Friday is the chance to snap up some straighteners for under £90. Amazon are offering £33 off the OG straightener tool that kicked off the ghd obsession worldwide. Making it the perfect time to invest in one (if you haven't already) or upgrade your old one that might have seen better days.

(opens in new tab) BEST DEAL ghd 2022 Original Hair Styler - was £119 , now £86 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Considered the gold standard of hair appliances, ghd straighteners are sought after tools among those just starting out experimenting with new hairstyles as well as seasoned stylists. Save £32.15 on the new and improved original styler this Black Friday.

The ghd discount at Amazon is where you'll find the best (and cheapest) ghd deal this Black Friday. Our research shows that the same straighteners are also reduced at other retailers but with less of a saving: currently £89 at John Lewis (opens in new tab), £91 at gHD online (opens in new tab) and £95.20 at LOOKFANTASTIC (opens in new tab).

The straighteners are also not on sale at Amazon, whilst Cult Beauty is currently listing them at their RRP of £119.

Not in the market for straighteners? Don't worry - ghd curlers, hot brushes and other accessories can also be found in the Black Friday sales. Here's our pick of some of the best we've seen:

(opens in new tab) ghd Curve Classic Wave Wand: was £139 , now £111.50 at ASOS (opens in new tab) Hollywood waves at home and made easy thanks to the ghd Curve wave wand. Currently with a very tempting £27.50 saving at ASOS during the Black Friday weekend.

(opens in new tab) ghd Glide Hot Brush: was £159.99 , now £114.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Add volume from root to tip with this handy hot brush from gHD. Save £45 on this coveted hair tool only at Amazon this Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) ghd Air Hair Dryer: was £119 , now £89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Air hairdryer is light, sleek and speedy, and comes complete with a nozzle, diffuser, sectioning clips and radial brush.

(opens in new tab) ghd Unplugged Cordless Hair Straightener (black) -was £299 , now £219 (opens in new tab) The same great GHD results - minus the faff of a cord and plug. Great for carrying and using on the go, and currently with a WHOPPING £80 off at Amazon in the Black Friday sale.

Just as synonymous with haircare as ghd, Black Friday sales have also shown HUG savings to be had on Dyson hair products too. You can currently save 30% on the Dyson supersonic hair dryer - and check out these Black Friday Dyson airwrap dupes (opens in new tab) that also boast discounts over the long sales weekend.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday (opens in new tab) this year officially falls on November 25, 2022. The annual shopping event always falls on the day after Thanksgiving in the USA, which is the fourth Thursday in November.

What was once a US-only event has evolved into a global event, with most brands and retailers offering deals and money off now worldwide. Some companies have even started their Black Friday sales early this year, giving loyal customers even longer to snap up a great deal.

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday (opens in new tab) 2022 takes place on November 28. It's promoted as an online-only version of Black Friday and subsequently falls on the first Monday after Black Friday and capping off a weekend of price cuts.

It’s always worth checking back in on deals offered by retailers this day - with big names like Amazon, Currys, Boots, John Lewis and more all getting in on the action. Sometimes deals previously seen on Black Friday have further price reductions to snap up on Cyber Monday too!

