SAVE 30% with this Dyson supersonic hair dryer Black Friday deal

This Dyson supersonic hair dryer Black Friday deal sees £81 slashed from the coveted product's price tag - but you'll have to be quick to get your hands on it.

Black Friday is a great opportunity to treat yourself and your loved ones to some luxury products that you might not splash out on during the rest of the year. Beauty lovers everywhere are hunting for Boots Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) and Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals (opens in new tab), and every year there are a few cult items that everyone's hoping will be discounted - from Dyson it's usually Black Friday Airwrap deals (opens in new tab) that make the headlines.

But much like the Airwrap, the Dyson supersonic hair dryer is also enduringly popular. It's one of Dyson's most popular hair-styling tools and its rarely discounted, but we've done some digging and have come across this fantastic deal from the official Dyson eBay store (opens in new tab). Usually priced at £269.99, shoppers can save a huge £81 in the Black Friday sale and get their hands on the game-changing hair dryer for just £188.99 - that's £141 cheaper than the product retails for on the Dyson website!

Best Dyson supersonic hair dryer Black Friday deal:

(opens in new tab) Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (Iron/Fuchsia) - WAS £269.99 , NOW £188.99 | eBay (opens in new tab) Get a refurbished Dyson supersonic hair dryer from the official eBay Dyson store with a huge 30% off (that's a saving of £81) for Black Friday. This powerful tool has a digital motor for fast drying, and intelligent heat control to help protect your hair. With different speed and heat settings - including a cold shot - and five attachments, this hair dryer is engineered to style all different hair types and textures.

When we tested the Dyson supersonic hair dryer (opens in new tab), our beauty editor Rhiannon Derbyshire (opens in new tab) gave the hair dryer an impressive five-star rating, praising its "powerful motor" for speedy dying that means "cutting time out of your routine". She added: "Cleverly, the motor is in the handle, not the barrel, meaning it’s better balanced and easier to hold. It’s also impressively lightweight at just 660g."

Our Group Beauty Director Charley Williams-Howitt (opens in new tab) agrees that this hairdryer is a worthwhile investment, saying, "A hair dryer is just a hair dryer, right? Wrong. You obviously haven't used the Dyson. It’s the Beyonce of the tool world. It’s sexy, dynamic and super powerful. Expensive? Yes, but when it speeds up hair drying time when you’re time-starved it’s the dream. It also prevents frizz, makes flat hair full and increases shine all with zero damage. It’s 100% worth the splurge in my book."

And if that testimony has you tempted, then now is the perfect time to invest, as you can save a huge 30% on the coveted beauty product AND get it in time for Christmas.

Quieter, lighter and more powerful than lower-end hairdryers, it's Dyson's innovative technology that makes this hair dryer so great - the brand is known for their best-selling vacuum cleaners, so it's no surprise that they're changing the game when it comes to hair styling too.

Powered by a digital motor, the five attachments included with the Dyson supersonic hair dryer are: the styling concentrator, which allows section by section hair styling; the diffuser, to reduce frizz and define curls and waves; the gentle air attachment, for fine hair and sensitive scalps; the wide-tooth comb attachment, engineered for curly and textured hair; and the flyaway attachment, to hide flyaways and give hair a smoother finish.

There's four precise heat settings too, ranging from 28°C to 100°C, and the three speed settings are perfect for all styling needs, whether it's diffusing or fast drying and styling.

With a focus on hair health, time-saving and precise styling, the Dyson supersonic hair dryer is well worth the money if you're a regular hair dryer user.

