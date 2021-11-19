We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This apple crumble tray bake is so simple to make and totally delicious.

With a sweet cinnamon-infused crumble topping and a soft almond sponge, this cake combines a classic apple crumble recipe with a nutty, moist sponge. While many traditional apple crumbles come in stoneware dishes or individual pots, perfect for holding in all the fruit at the bottom, this traybake recipe can be served in slices all by itself. This makes it a great afternoon snack, eaten alongside a cup of tea, but if you’re looking to turn it into an evening pudding then we suggest custard over the top.

Ingredients For the sponge:

150g plain flour

1-2tsp baking powder

200g butter

200g caster sugar

4 med eggs

50g ground almonds

For the apple topping:

100g mixed dried fruit or raisins

1tsp cinnamon

For the crumble:

10g butter

10g sugar

20g self-raising flour

20g porridge oats

Method Preheat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and line a deep baking tray with greaseproof paper.

In a large mixing bowl whisk all of the sponge ingredients together with an electric hand whisk. Once light and creamy spoon into the baking tray and bake for 20-30 mins until golden.

Meanwhile prepare the apple topping by using our classic stewed apples recipe . Cut the apples into cubes instead. Add in the mixed dried fruit and cinnamon half way through and stir. Leave to cool.

Make the crumble topping by mixing all the ingredients together in a large mixing bowl. Use your hands and sprinkle the mixture with your fingertips to make a breadcrumb type consistency.

Grease a baking tray with some butter and pour the crumble mixture onto the baking tray. Cook in the oven at 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 for 10-20 mins until golden and crisp. Make sure you shake the crumble mix ever 5 mins so it evenly bakes.

Once all of the layers have cooled it’s time to assemble your cake. Put the sponge onto a wooden board and spoon on the apple topping pushing firmly down onto the sponge with the back of a wooden spoon.

Sprinkle the crumble mixture on top covering the apple evenly. Cut into squares and serve.

Tips for making apple crumble traybake:

Find that your traybake is browning a little too much in the oven but not yet fully cooked on the inside? Cover the top with a layer of tinfoil and put it back in the oven at the same temperature described in the recipe.

