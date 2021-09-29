We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These Maltesers muffins are the ultimate chocolate treat and take under an hour to make.

A crispy airy centre, wrapped in smooth, delicious chocolate – there’s a reason why we’re fans of Maltesers. But we’ve found an even better way to enjoy them with this heavenly Maltesers and banana muffins recipe. The soft and sweet banana flavoured sponge is given an added crunchy texture when the crushed chocolate Maltesers are added to the mix. And if that wasn’t enough, we’ve topped these 10 muffins with extra Maltesers, fresh cream and chocolate thins for some extra indulgence. Every chocaholics dream!

Ingredients 175g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

175g softened butter

175g golden caster sugar

3 eggs

Few drops of vanilla essence

1 bag of crushed Maltesers

2 ripe mashed bananas

To decorate:

Fresh whipped cream

Maltesers

Chocolate thins

Dried banana chips

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/190°C fan oven/Gas Mark 4. Pop 8-10 muffin cases into a bun tin.

Put all the ingredients, apart from the Maltesers, into a large bowl. Sieve the flour and baking powder into the bowl with the other cake ingredients. And mix together with a hand blender until light and fluffy. Add the crushed Maltesers and mix in with a metal spoon.

Divide evenly between the muffin cases and bake for 25 mins until golden. Test by inserting a skewer. Place on a baking rack to cool.

When cooled, pipe with swirls of cream or your favourite buttercream recipe, then decorate with a few more Maltesers, banana chips and a chocolate thins.

Top tips for making Maltesers muffins:

You could serve these muffins plain with no toppings if preferred, they'll taste just as good. Similarly swap the Maltesers for another of your favourite chocolate treats - Buttons and twirls work just as well here.

