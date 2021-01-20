We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These mouthwatering banoffee pancakes are a winning combination of banana, toffee and soft homemade pancakes.

This towering banoffee pancakes recipe brings pancakes together with classic banoffee pie ingredients including bananas and caramel for one seriously impressive dessert. Top with roasted pecans and heaps of freshly whipped cream before serving. It’s a real Pancake Day treat.

Ingredients For the pancakes make 2x batches

4 large bananas, peeled and thickly sliced

250g caramel, we used Nestle Carnation caramel

200ml whipping cream, whipped until it just holds its shape

25g roasted pecans

chocolate sauce, for drizzling

Method Make 4 evenly sized pancakes from your batter and leave to cool.

Stack the pancakes neatly on top of each other, spreading each with a little of the caramel to hold in place.

To make the roasted pecans, toss the pecans in maple syrup, sprinkle with sea salt flakes, spread on a lined baking sheet and cook in a hot oven for 10 mins.

Top with the banana slices then a few dollops of the cream, sprinkle over the pecans and drizzle with chocolate sauce. Love banoffee pancakes? Try banoffee pie!

Top tips for making banoffee pancakes

The pancakes (without topping or filling) can be frozen. Just wrap them, interleaved with kitchen paper, in a freezer bag. Freeze for up to two months.

