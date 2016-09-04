We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Try blackberry and apple crumble muffins as a new and portable take on classic apple crumble, at its best when the fruit is in season. These muffins are very versatile and can be served for breakfast, as a treat with a cuppa or even for dessert smothered in homemade custard. This recipe makes 12 regular sized muffins and will take around 50 mins to prepare and bake. These delicious muffins can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge or in a cool, dry area for up to 2 days. If the muffins seems a little dry when it comes to re-serving, warm them up gently in the microwave.

Ingredients 150g butter, at room temperature, plus a knob

225g caster sugar

250g self-raising flour

3 medium free-range eggs, beaten

100g apple sauce

3 Cox apples, cored and cut into small chunks

150g blackberries

For the topping:

40g butter, at room temperature

40g light muscovado sugar

60g plain flour

3tbsp rolled oats

Method Heat oven to 180C/gas 4. Line a muffin tin with 12 paper cases. Using an electric whisk, whisk together 150g butter, sugar, flour, eggs and apple sauce for 3 mins, until light.

Heat the knob of butter in a frying pan, add the apples and cook over a medium/high heat for 5-6 mins, until golden. Cool slightly before adding half to the batter. Fold in, then spoon into the cases, add a few blackberries to each and press in slightly.

Rub together the topping ingredients to a crumbly texture, mix with the remaining apples and scatter over the cakes. Bake for 35-40 mins, until springy to the touch. Cool in the tin for 10 mins, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Top tip for making Blackberry and apple crumble muffins Store in an airtight container or cake tin and eat within 2 days.