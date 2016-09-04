Try blackberry and apple crumble muffins as a new and portable take on classic apple crumble, at its best when the fruit is in season. These muffins are very versatile and can be served for breakfast, as a treat with a cuppa or even for dessert smothered in homemade custard. This recipe makes 12 regular sized muffins and will take around 50 mins to prepare and bake. These delicious muffins can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge or in a cool, dry area for up to 2 days. If the muffins seems a little dry when it comes to re-serving, warm them up gently in the microwave.
Ingredients
- 150g butter, at room temperature, plus a knob
- 225g caster sugar
- 250g self-raising flour
- 3 medium free-range eggs, beaten
- 100g apple sauce
- 3 Cox apples, cored and cut into small chunks
- 150g blackberries
- For the topping:
- 40g butter, at room temperature
- 40g light muscovado sugar
- 60g plain flour
- 3tbsp rolled oats
Method
Heat oven to 180C/gas 4. Line a muffin tin with 12 paper cases. Using an electric whisk, whisk together 150g butter, sugar, flour, eggs and apple sauce for 3 mins, until light.
Heat the knob of butter in a frying pan, add the apples and cook over a medium/high heat for 5-6 mins, until golden. Cool slightly before adding half to the batter. Fold in, then spoon into the cases, add a few blackberries to each and press in slightly.
Rub together the topping ingredients to a crumbly texture, mix with the remaining apples and scatter over the cakes. Bake for 35-40 mins, until springy to the touch. Cool in the tin for 10 mins, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
Top tip for making Blackberry and apple crumble muffins
Store in an airtight container or cake tin and eat within 2 days.