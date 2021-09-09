We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These peach muffins are incredibly moorish and make for the ultimate afternoon treat.

Sweet and juicy with an added hit of caramel – our peach muffins recipe promises a real taste-bud experience. Cheap to make and easy to do – it’s the classic chuck it all in and reap the rewards recipe. With prep taking just 10 minutes to do, leaving the hard work to your slow cooker. The best kind of baking! After 3 hours on a low slow heat it’s ready to eat – just allow to cool slightly before serving warm with a large spoon of clotted cream on top.

Read our tried and tested reviews of the best slow cookers.

Ingredients 60g / 2¼oz castor sugar - for the caramel

410g can peach halves in syrup, drained, but keep 50ml / 2fl oz syrup from the tin

2 pinches salt

200g / 7oz self raising flour

70g / 2½oz castor sugar

150ml / ¼ pint milk

2 medium eggs

40g / 1½oz unsalted butter, melted

Method Place 60g / 2¼ oz sugar into the slow cooker stoneware and cook on the hob over a low heat until the sugar melts and turns a light caramel. Add the peach halves to the dish, round side down.

Mix the salt, flour and 70g / 2½oz sugar in a large bowl. Add the milk, eggs and 50ml / 2fl oz syrup and beat to a light batter but do not overbeat.

Meanwhile place the stoneware onto the heating base. Brush the inside of the stoneware with melted butter, then add the remainder to the batter mix.

Pour the batter mix over the caramel peaches. Place the lid on top and cook on Low for 2-3 hours, or on High for 1-2 hours.

Once cooked carefully run a knife around the outside of the muffin, place a small plate on top and carefully invert onto the plate.

Top tips for making peach muffins:

For an extra creamy flavour, we recommend adding in one or two drops of vanilla extract, which perfectly compliments the peach flavour.

You might also like...