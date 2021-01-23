We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These double chocolate chip pancakes are so light and fluffy and packed with a rich chocolate flavour.

If you’re giving up chocolate for Lent this year, these double chocolate chip pancakes are the perfect way to make the most of your final day of chocolate. We’ve served our chocolate chip pancakes with ice cream and a homemade chocolate sauce to make this dish really luxurious and indulgent.

Ingredients 3 eggs, separated

100g plain flour

30g cocoa powder

1tsp baking powder

150ml milk

butter, for cooking

50g chocolate chips

Ice cream and chocolate sauce, to serve

Method Whisk the egg whites with an electric whisk until they form stiff peaks.

In a separate bowl whisk together the milk, eggs, baking powder, cocoa and flour until you have a thick batter.

Add one third of the egg whites to the batter mixture and combine fully. Then carefully add the rest of the egg whites, folding in gently.

Heat a non-stick frying pan on a medium high heat. Melt a knob of butter in the pan, then add spoonfuls of your batter to the pan and sprinkle the upturned side with chocolate chips. Once cooked on the underside, flip and continue to cook for a minute more until the pancakes are done on both sides and puffed up.

Serve with a drizzle of chocolate sauce and a scoop of ice cream, if you like.

Top tips for making double chocolate chip pancakes

You can experiment with any toppings you like. Adding fresh fruit, like berries or sliced banana, would make these chocolate chip pancakes perfect for a weekend brunch or breakfast treat.

These pancakes are best made and eaten on the same day for the best flavour.

Click to rate ( 50 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week