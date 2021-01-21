We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Coconut flour pancakes are a gluten-free pancake option with a beautiful coconut flavour that brings a new (and healthy) twist to your typical pancake recipe.

We’ve used coconut milk to make these coconut pancakes dairy-free as well as gluten-free. Coconut flour makes this recipe low carb and gives these pancakes an interesting texture too. You can find coconut flour in larger supermarkets, but it’s also available in health food stores and online. Nut butter adds healthy fats to this recipe, and using mashed banana provides natural sweetness without adding sugar.

Ingredients 60g coconut flour

1/4tsp baking powder

pinch salt

2tbsp almond butter (or any nut butter of your choice)

3 eggs, beaten

1 small or 1/2 a large banana, mashed

1bsp maple syrup

160ml coconut milk (or any other milk of your choice)

40g coconut oil

fruit compote and yoghurt to serve (optional)

Method Sift the flour, baking powder and salt into a large bowl and stir to combine.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the almond butter, eggs, banana, maple syrup and coconut milk to make a smooth mixture.

Pour the wet ingredients into the flour mix and whisk gently to combine. You should have a batter that will drop off a spoon.

Heat a little coconut oil in a frying pan and spoon a small spoonful into the pan for each pancake. Cook the pancakes for about 3 minutes on each side, until golden brown. Flip gently, as coconut flour pancakes are more crumbly than those made with wheat flour.

Serve with fruit and Greek yoghurt, if you like.

Top tips for making coconut flour pancakes

We served our coconut pancakes with thick Greek yogurt and a berry compote, but you could try experimenting with any topping you like. If you fancy a naughty twist serve with a spoonful or two of Nutella.

Click to rate ( 22 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week