It takes just six easy steps to make these apple and courgette muffins.

Just like our apple muffins recipe, these muffins have a naturally sweet flavour thanks to the apples cooked amongst the muffin mixture. The courgette in this recipe makes the sponge extra moist and soft. Walnuts, raisins, and a pinch of cinnamon and you’ve got a batch of mouthwatering muffins to share.

Ingredients 12 thin strips of courgette peel

320g plain flour

3tsp baking powder

50g walnuts, finely chopped

50g raisins

2tsp cinnamon

1tsp salt

150g caster sugar

4 eggs

150ml sunflower oil

150g peeled, cored and grated apples

150g grated courgettes

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.

Sieve the flour and baking powder together then mix with the other dry ingredients, saving a little of the sugar to sprinkle on top of the muffins.

Mix the eggs and oil together. Add the grated apples and courgettes.

Mix the dry and wet ingredients together without overworking them.

Divide the mixture between the muffin moulds. Decorate each with a strip of courgette peel and a pinch of sugar.

Cook the muffins for 20−25 minutes until they are firm and golden. Check they are cooked through with a skewer; if it comes out clean, they are done.

Top tips for making apple and courgette muffins

If you want to make more texture to these muffins leave the skin on the apples. Plus they muffins will be more nutritious too.

