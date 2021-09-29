We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These banana raspberry muffins pack a real fruity punch and are perfect with a cuppa.

Nothing beats homemade muffins and our banana raspberry muffins recipe really delivers on taste. The sweet juiciness of the raspberry goes gorgeously with the creamy flavour of these banana muffins. Plus both fruits count towards 2 of your 5-a-day servings – so they’re healthier than you think too. Our easy and cheap recipe gives you 10 bakes in under half an hour. Allow to cool slightly before tucking into these afternoon treats.

Ingredients 225g/8oz self raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

50g/1¾ oz caster sugar

2 medium eggs

50ml/2 fl oz olive oil

200ml/7 fl oz lacto-free raspberry yogurt

85g/3oz raspberries

2 small bananas chopped

Method Preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas Mark 4.

Lightly grease 12 wells of a non-stick muffin tin.

Sieve the flour and baking powder into a large mixing bowl and stir in the sugar.

In a measuring jug, mix together the eggs, oil and yogurt. Pour this mixture into the flour and sugar mixture and gently mix together until just combined.

Gently fold in the raspberries and banana chunks.

With a spoon, divide the mixture evenly into the prepared muffin tins.

Bake for approximately 20 minutes, or until risen and golden brown.

Allow the muffins to cool in the tin for a few minutes before removing. Best served warm.

Top tips for making banana raspberry muffins:

The secret to a light muffin is don't over-mix the ingredients. An ice cream scoop is also the perfect size and tool when it comes to divvying up your batter into the muffin tins.

