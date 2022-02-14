Trending:

Drop scone pancakes recipe

Click to rate
(963 ratings)
Sending your rating
Jessica Dady Jessica Dady
serves: 4
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 05 min
Cooking: 20 min
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Whip up these soft and indulgent maple drop scone pancakes for a sweet brunch treat. 

    Pancake Day comes just once a year, but these mouth-watering maple drop scone pancakes are so tasty you’ll be making them for breakfast whenever you can. They’re best described as somewhere between our classic pancake recipe and a drop scone. And instead of using sugar to sweeten the batter, we’ve added maple syrup instead. Ready in just 25 mins, our recipe will give you 4-6 golden batter goodies (depending on the size of your saucepan). Serve whilst warm with a sprinkle of icing sugar and some more maple syrup. Or why not warm some soft fruits in a pan and dish up with a dollop of natural yogurt on top.

     

     

    Ingredients

    • 125g self-raising flour
    • 125g wholemeal flour
    • 1tsp baking powder
    • 1tsp grated nutmeg
    • Pinch of salt
    • 25g maple syrup
    • 1tsp vanilla extract
    • 2 eggs
    • 250ml milk
    • 50g melted butter

    Method

    • Put the flour, baking powder, nutmeg and salt in a large bowl.

    • Measure the milk into a mixing jug and then whisk in the eggs before adding the butter, maple syrup and vanilla.

    • Slowly whisk the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until everything is combined into a thick batter. You may need a touch more milk.

    • Heat a large frying pan over a medium heat and brush with a little vegetable oil, removing any excess with kitchen paper. Half-fill a ladle with the batter and pour this into the pan. It should be about the size of a saucer.

    • Let it cook for about a minute until bubbles begin to appear and then flip it and cook for another minute before removing from the pan. Keep the pancakes warm between two upturned plates.

    • Wipe the pan with the oiled kitchen paper and repeat, fitting two or three pancakes in the pan at a time. In total you should make about 10 pancakes.

    • Serve immediately with some icing sugar and maple syrup.

    Top tips for making drop scone pancakes:

    It's important not to overwork the batter for these pancakes, otherwise they won't rise as well in the pan. Just gently whisk the ingredients together and don't worry if it's still a little lumpy.

    You might also like...
    Batter
    American pancakes
    Pancake toppings

    Click to rate
    (963 ratings)
    Sending your rating

    Related Recipes

    More Recipe Ideas

    Explore More

    Latest Recipes