We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whip up these soft and indulgent maple drop scone pancakes for a sweet brunch treat.

Pancake Day comes just once a year, but these mouth-watering maple drop scone pancakes are so tasty you’ll be making them for breakfast whenever you can. They’re best described as somewhere between our classic pancake recipe and a drop scone. And instead of using sugar to sweeten the batter, we’ve added maple syrup instead. Ready in just 25 mins, our recipe will give you 4-6 golden batter goodies (depending on the size of your saucepan). Serve whilst warm with a sprinkle of icing sugar and some more maple syrup. Or why not warm some soft fruits in a pan and dish up with a dollop of natural yogurt on top.

Ingredients 125g self-raising flour

125g wholemeal flour

1tsp baking powder

1tsp grated nutmeg

Pinch of salt

25g maple syrup

1tsp vanilla extract

2 eggs

250ml milk

50g melted butter

Method Put the flour, baking powder, nutmeg and salt in a large bowl.

Measure the milk into a mixing jug and then whisk in the eggs before adding the butter, maple syrup and vanilla.

Slowly whisk the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until everything is combined into a thick batter. You may need a touch more milk.

Heat a large frying pan over a medium heat and brush with a little vegetable oil, removing any excess with kitchen paper. Half-fill a ladle with the batter and pour this into the pan. It should be about the size of a saucer.

Let it cook for about a minute until bubbles begin to appear and then flip it and cook for another minute before removing from the pan. Keep the pancakes warm between two upturned plates.

Wipe the pan with the oiled kitchen paper and repeat, fitting two or three pancakes in the pan at a time. In total you should make about 10 pancakes.

Serve immediately with some icing sugar and maple syrup.

Top tips for making drop scone pancakes:

It's important not to overwork the batter for these pancakes, otherwise they won't rise as well in the pan. Just gently whisk the ingredients together and don't worry if it's still a little lumpy.

You might also like...

Batter

American pancakes

Pancake toppings

Click to rate ( 963 ratings) Sending your rating