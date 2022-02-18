We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These Mexican mince pancakes make a delicious, quick family meal. Plus, it's super budget-friendly!

If you love tacos or a spicy chilli, you’ll love these delicious Mexican mince pancakes.

This recipe sets you up to make a perfect midweek meal, ideal for those who want an easy, low-cost dinner. Using eight simple ingredients alongside a classic pancake recipe, you can bring the tasty flavours of tacos and chilli to your meal in a whole new way. Whether you want to keep it simple by layering the mince on top of the pancake or setting them up like an enchilada and layering with cheese on top (like we’ve done in our recipe), that’s totally up to you.

Ingredients 500g pack frozen lean fresh mince, or frozen free-flow mince

1 onion, peeled and chopped

1tsp each ground coriander and ground cumin

½tsp dried crushed chillies

400g can chopped tomatoes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

100g (3½oz) each frozen soya beans and frozen sweetcorn

1tbsp tomato ketchup

2tbsp frozen chopped coriander

Our ultimate pancake recipe

To serve

480g pack ready-made pancakes or 8 home-made pancakes, frozen

100g (3½oz) mature Cheddar, fresh or frozen

A few baby plum tomatoes, some chopped cucumber and a few tortilla chips, optional, to serve

Method Put the pack of mince in the microwave and defrost until just thawed, or cook the free-flow mince from frozen. Heat a large frying pan, add the mince and onion. Let it brown for a few mins, then add the spices, tomatoes and seasoning. Simmer for 15 mins.

Add the frozen soya beans and sweetcorn, then the ketchup, along with 4tbsp water, and simmer for 10 mins. Stir in coriander.

Make the pancakes. Lay them out on the work surface and divide the hot mince mixture between them. Roll them up and pack tightly in a flameproof dish. Sprinkle with the Cheddar and put under the grill (not too close) for about 10 mins, so that they warm through and the cheese melts and turns golden. Serve hot with the salad and tortilla chips.

Tips for making Mexican mince pancakes:

If you want to switch up this recipe, thicken-up your pancake batter and fill the pancakes with the mince mixture as if you would a traditional taco. Top with salad like crisp lettuce leaves and raw salsa for an easy, healthy way to spice up a regular meal.

