Prepare these speedy muesli muffins in just 10 minutes.

Lightly spiced with ginger, these muesli muffins are the ideal choice for breakfast muffins. Packed with muesli of your choice, dried fruit, and honey. This recipe uses sunflower oil instead of butter for a less fattening option.

Ingredients 250g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

1tsp ground ginger

100g muesli

50g dried fruit of you choice (chopped)

2 eggs

200ml milk

5tbspn sunflower or vegetable oil

50gms light brown sugar

5tbspn runny honey

Method Preheat oven to 200°C/400°F/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6.

Line a muffin tray with 12 cases.

Sift the flour, baking powder and ginger into a large bowl.

In a separate bowl mix together the muesli and dried fruit. Add ¾ of the muesli mix to the flour mix. Setting the remainder aside.

In another bowl combine all the remaining ingredients until well combined.

Pour the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and mix until just combined.

Divide the mixture between the 12 muffin cases and sprinkle with the remaining muesli.

Bake for 20 mins or until golden and well risen.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 mins before transferring to a wire rack to cool fully.

Top tips for making muesli muffins

These muffins can be frozen. Once cooled, place in an airtight freezable bag and freeze for up to one month.

