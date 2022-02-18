We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These pancakes with Nutella can be whipped up for a sweet breakfast or tasty after-dinner treat.

There’s no better flavour combination than classic pancakes covered in Nutella. A favourite crepe option for many, our recipe is simple yet delicious – taking just 20 minutes to cook up. Plus many of the ingredients will already be tucked away in your fridge and cupboard ready to go. Serve up with a topping of you choice – strawberries, cream, extra hazelnuts or all three.

Ingredients Knob of butter

125g plain flour

2 medium eggs

250ml milk

50ml water

1tsp sunflower oil

4tbsp Nutella

Chopped hazelnuts

Method Place a pan over a medium heat and cut a piece from the knob of butter.

Whilst the butter melts, whisk the flour, eggs, milk, water and oil together until the batter is smooth.

Pour a thin layer of batter into the pan and cook on one side. Flip (carefully!) and cook the other side equally.

In the meantime, warm the Nutella in a saucepan over a low heat until it becomes a good consistency for drizzling.

Once each pancake is cooked evenly, drizzle the inside with Nutella, fold, add more Nutella to the top and scatter with a handful of chopped nuts.

Serve the pancakes whilst they’re still hot.

Top tips for making pancakes with Nutella:

If you've got the time (and patience) allow the batter to rest for 15 before cooking. This will allow the wet ingredients to really soak into the flour for better texture.

