These mashed potato pancakes are a delicious savoury pancake recipe and perfect if you’re looking for something a little different for your weekend brunch.

Using floury potatoes, buttermilk and flour among other simple ingredients, these pancakes are super filling and ideal if you’re looking for something to keep you full for the afternoon. As well as brunch, they make for an easy dinner or lunch idea, something a little different to whip up in a hurry. Also great for those who prefer a little something savoury over sweet, as we’ve paired our pancake recipe with slices of fresh smoked salmon, crème fraîche, and lemon.

Ingredients For the pancakes:

500g (1lb) floury potatoes

125g (4oz) plain flour

½ teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

Salt and ground black pepper

284ml carton buttermilk (or full-fat milk)

198g can sweetcorn, drained

About 30g (1oz) butter, and a little vegetable oil

To serve:

6-8 slices smoked salmon

200ml carton crème fraîche

Lemon wedges

Method Peel half of the potatoes and put into a pan of cold water, bring to boil and cook for about 15 minutes until soft. Drain and dry well back in the pan. Mash them and put into a bowl to cool.

Peel and coarsely grate rest of potato. Add to mash with the flour, bicarbonate of soda and seasoning, then add buttermilk, or just enough milk to make a very thick batter. Stir in sweetcorn.

Set the oven to Gas Mark 6 or 200°C. Heat a large, non-stick, ovenproof frying pan, add a little butter and oil, and all the batter mixture, to fill the pan. Cook over a medium heat for 2 minutes, then turn the heat to low until it firms, after 10 minutes. Brush the top with a little butter, then put the pan in the oven and cook for 10 minutes. Grill it if it’s not browned.

Turn the pancake out and cut into 6 or 8 wedges. Serve with salmon, crème fraîche, and lemon.

Top tips for making mashed potato pancakes

Go for a low heat with these mashed potato pancakes. You want them crispy on the outside and soft on the inside and cooking the mixture on a low heat will help to achieve this.

