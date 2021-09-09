We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These rhubarb muffins are essential eating with a cup of tea or two.

Our rhubarb muffin recipe with an added crumble topping makes for a lip-smacking treat. Easy to whip up, these baked beauties take just 30 minutes to make and bake. And they’ll fill your home with the most heavenly of smells. We love the rich rhubarb in this that hits the right balance of both sweet and sharp. Whilst the crumble addition adds a nice crunchy texture that tops it off perfectly. We recommended making these muffins between April and July – when Rhubarb is in season and gorgeously ripe. Serve once cool on its own or for total indulgence, add a dollop of custard and enjoy as a pud.

Ingredients Crumble topping:

50g (2oz) unrefined demerara sugar

50g (2oz) plain flour

50g (2oz) butter, diced

35g (1oz) oats

Muffins:

150g (5oz) rhubarb, washed, peeled and chopped into 0.5cm pieces

2 tsp sugar

180ml (6fl oz) buttermilk

2 tbsp sunflower oil

2 medium eggs

150g (5oz) plain flour

75g (2 ½oz) wholemeal self-raising flour

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp baking powder

145g (5oz) caster sugar

½ tsp salt

Method Preheat oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.

Place dry crumble ingredients in small bowl and add water and butter. Mix with fingers until resembles chunky breadcrumbs, then set aside.

Sprinkle sugar over rhubarb in a bowl, then set aside.

Whisk buttermilk, sunflower oil and eggs in large bowl.

Sieve flour, cinnamon and baking powder into separate bowl. Add sugar and salt and mix together.

Add dry muffin ingredients to the wet and stir firmly and quickly until just mixed. Spoon into muffin cases, sprinkle with rhubarb and crumble mix.

Cook for 20-25 minutes until golden and springy to the touch. Remove from oven and leave to cool.

Top tips for making rhubarb muffins:

We'd recommended adding in a handful of blueberries too, for an added fruity flavour that really compliments the rhubarb. Similarly if your not a rhubarb fan, makes these baked beauties with apple instead - they go really well with the cinnamon used.

