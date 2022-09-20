Sesame prawn toast

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

These sesame prawn toasts are crisp little triangles of joy and when you realise how easy they are to make, you'll never want to get them from the takeaway again.

They make the ultimate starter or pre-starter snack for any Chinese (opens in new tab) meal but they're also a great canapé to have at a stand up drinks party. You can eat them one handed with a drink in the other - just be sure to put out napkins for people as well. They take less than an hour to make and you get 24 little triangles in a batch (feel free to increase the amounts if you have more guests though. We find people usually want 3-4 of these little treats, but watch out because they are popular. Serve with a sweet chilli dip. Any leftovers can be kept in the fridge for a couple of days and reheated in the oven.

Ingredients

350g cooked, peeled prawns

4 spring onions, trimmed

1 level tsp freshly grated ginger

1 med egg white

1 level tbsp cornflour

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

6 slices med-sliced white bread

2-3 level tbsp sesame seeds

Vegetable oil, for frying

Chilli dipping sauce, to serve

Method

To begin making your prawn toast, in the bowl of a food processor, purée the prawns, spring onion, ginger, egg white and cornflour until the mixture forms a thick paste. Season. Cut the crusts off the bread, then spread the prawn purée over the slices. Sprinkle over sesame seeds and press them down well. Cut each slice of bread diagonally into 4 triangles. Heat a 1cm depth of vegetable oil in a frying pan and fry the prawn-topped bread, sesame-side down first, for 2-3 mins on each side, until golden and crisp. Remove from the pan and drain briefly on kitchen paper before serving hot with the chilli dipping sauce. Garnish with a curled spring onion, if you like.

Top tip for making sesame prawn toast

Serve alongside some dim sum (opens in new tab) for a Chinese themed canapé spread.

