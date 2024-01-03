Our spinach and walnut pesto pasta is a delicious vegetarian meal that the whole family can enjoy together.

This is one of our favourite healthy family meals. As well as tasting great and being packed with fibre, walnuts are significantly higher in omega-3 fat than any other nut. As a bonus, this recipe uses pecorino, which is made from sheep’s milk and is higher in omega 3 than Parmesan.

Ingredients

45g (1 1⁄2oz) walnut pieces, roughly chopped

300g (10oz) wholewheat spaghetti

200g (7oz) trimmed fine green beans, cut into 3cm (11⁄4in) lengths

2 garlic cloves

Zest and juice of 1 unwaxed lemon

1tsp dried chilli flakes

200g (7oz) baby spinach

30g (1oz) bunch basil, leaves only

4tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1tbsp finely grated pecorino, plus a little extra, to serve

Method