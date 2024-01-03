Our spinach and walnut pesto pasta is a delicious vegetarian meal that the whole family can enjoy together.
This is one of our favourite healthy family meals. As well as tasting great and being packed with fibre, walnuts are significantly higher in omega-3 fat than any other nut. As a bonus, this recipe uses pecorino, which is made from sheep’s milk and is higher in omega 3 than Parmesan.
Ingredients
- 45g (1 1⁄2oz) walnut pieces, roughly chopped
- 300g (10oz) wholewheat spaghetti
- 200g (7oz) trimmed fine green beans, cut into 3cm (11⁄4in) lengths
- 2 garlic cloves
- Zest and juice of 1 unwaxed lemon
- 1tsp dried chilli flakes
- 200g (7oz) baby spinach
- 30g (1oz) bunch basil, leaves only
- 4tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1tbsp finely grated pecorino, plus a little extra, to serve
Method
- Toast the walnuts in a small frying pan for 5 minutes, shaking occasionally until golden. Set aside to cool.
- Cook the spaghetti in a large pan of boiling water, according to the pack instructions, adding the green bean