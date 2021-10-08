We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These rich and bold chocolate beetroot muffins are like nothing you’ve ever tasted.

It’s an odd flavour combination that really works. We’ve taken our classic chocolate muffins recipe and given it a creative twist, adding in a helping of beetroot – which gives these light bakes an extra hit of moisture and an incredible depth of flavour. You get 12 treats in 45 minutes with this easy recipe. And we’ve topped with a creamy coffee icing to compliment the sweet, sumptuous taste. Tuck into them at teatime or pop one into a packed lunch for a little midday pick-me-up.

Ingredients For the chocolate beetroot muffins:

175g cooked beetroot, chopped into chunks

3 large free range eggs

200g self-raising flour

200ml vegetable oil

200g caster sugar

100g instant drinking chocolate powder, or cocoa powder

1x 200g dark chocolate bar, grated

For the coffee cream cheese icing:

40g soft butter

65g soft cream cheese

100g caster sugar

1/2tsp instant coffee

You'll also need:

12-hole muffin tin

12 muffin cases

Method Pre-heat oven to 190˚C/375˚F/gas 5.

For the beetroot and chocolate muffins: Place the beetroot chunks in a food processor and whiz to a pulp.

Transfer the beetroot pulp into a large, clean bowl, add the eggs, flour, sugar and instant drinking chocolate powder, mix well and then beat in the oil slowly until well combined. Next fold in the grated chocolate.

Spoon the muffin mixture into 12 muffin cases and bake for 20-25 mins. Cool in the oven for 5 mins then transfer the muffins to a wire rack to cool further.

For the coffee cream cheese icing: In a large, clean bowl beat together the butter, cream cheese caster sugar and instant coffee, when the muffins are cool spread the icing on top. For a thicker icing add more icing sugar.

Top tips for making chocolate beetroot muffins:

To cook the beetroot before baking, simply wash and trim, then add to a pan with cold water to cover. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 30 minutes until the beetroot is tender when pricked with a knife.

