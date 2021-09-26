We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Make these white chocolate muffins with white chocolate, sour cream, milk, and macadamia nuts.

Unlike our classic chocolate muffins recipe, these muffins are made purely with white chocolate. The white chocolate adds creaminess to these muffins. The crunchy, earthy macadamia nuts really complement the sweetness of the white chocolate. Bake a batch in just 20 minutes.

Ingredients 300g self-raising flour

1tspn baking powder

150g caster sugar

75g white chocolate chips

100g macadamia nuts

100ml soured cream

100ml milk

2 eggs

80g melted butter

Method Preheat oven to 200°C/400°F/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Line a muffin tray with 12 cases.

In a bowl sift together the self-raising flour, baking powder and caster sugar. Mix through the chocolate chips and macadamia nuts.

In a separate bowl mix the soured milk, milk and eggs and stir until well combined. Mix through the melted butter.

Pour the dry ingredients into the wet and mix until just combined. Divide between the 12 cases and scatter the remaining sweets over the top.

Bake for 20 minutes or until well risen and firm to the touch. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool fully.

Top tips for making white chocolate muffins

Save a few macadamia nuts to scatter over the top before baking for a toasted nut flavour.

You might also like…

Blueberry muffins

Banana muffins

Chocolate chip muffins

Click to rate ( 23 ratings) Sending your rating