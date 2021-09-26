Trending:

White chocolate muffins recipe

makes: 10
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 10 min
Cooking: 20 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 366 kCal 18%
Fat 19.5g 28%
  -  Saturates 5.9g 30%
Carbohydrates 41.6g 18%
  -  of which Sugars 21.1g 23%
Protein 6g 12%
Salt 0.19g 3%
    • Make these white chocolate muffins with white chocolate, sour cream, milk, and macadamia nuts.

    Unlike our classic chocolate muffins recipe, these muffins are made purely with white chocolate. The white chocolate adds creaminess to these muffins. The crunchy, earthy macadamia nuts really complement the sweetness of the white chocolate. Bake a batch in just 20 minutes.

    Ingredients

    • 300g self-raising flour
    • 1tspn baking powder
    • 150g caster sugar
    • 75g white chocolate chips
    • 100g macadamia nuts
    • 100ml soured cream
    • 100ml milk
    • 2 eggs
    • 80g melted butter

    Method

    • Preheat oven to 200°C/400°F/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Line a muffin tray with 12 cases.

    • In a bowl sift together the self-raising flour, baking powder and caster sugar. Mix through the chocolate chips and macadamia nuts.

    • In a separate bowl mix the soured milk, milk and eggs and stir until well combined. Mix through the melted butter.

    • Pour the dry ingredients into the wet and mix until just combined. Divide between the 12 cases and scatter the remaining sweets over the top.

    • Bake for 20 minutes or until well risen and firm to the touch. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool fully.

    Top tips for making white chocolate muffins

    Save a few macadamia nuts to scatter over the top before baking for a toasted nut flavour.

