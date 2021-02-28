We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Are Meghan and Harry having a boy or a girl? It’s the question all royal fans have been wondering since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they’re having a second child.

On Valentine’s Day 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed the special news that their son Archie is set to become a big brother.

Having officially stepped back from royal life and settled into their new home in LA, Meghan and Harry are growing their family, welcoming a baby who will be eighth in the royal line of succession.

The pregnancy was confirmed with a gorgeous photo of the couple with Meghan’s blossoming bump on show.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a statement said.

Meghan and Harry have not yet confirmed if they are having a boy or a girl.

But royal experts think Meghan just dropped a huge hint about the gender of her baby.

During her and Harry’s recent appearance at Spotify’s Stream event, Meghan can be seen wearing a pink sapphire ring on her right hand.

The gorgeous pink piece may be a sweet hint that Meghan is expecting a baby girl!

The six-carat stone is set in a recycled gold band with a 0.2-carat diamond pave and is thought to be priced at around $1,346.

We’re still waiting on Meghan and Harry to officially confirm the baby’s sex and it’s a possibility that Meghan may have touched on the subject of pregnancy in her interview with Oprah Winfrey, which will air on March 7.

When Archie was born back in 2019, they didn’t reveal his gender until after his birth – so we may not find out the sex of this royal baby until they arrive.

When is Meghan Markle due to give birth?

Meghan is believed to be due to give birth in the spring and is reportedly around five months pregnant.

We have no official due date but the baby could be born around the same time as their older brother, Archie, whose birthday is in May.

A source told Us Weekly, “Harry and Meghan have always wanted a couple of kids — a little brother or sister for Archie, and they’re excitedly planning for the arrival of their bundle of joy.

“It’s a dream come true.… Meghan fell pregnant again toward the end of last year. The baby is due at the end of spring.”