The businesswoman has often taken inspiration from her grandchildren when it comes to her party range.

The Party Pieces owner, who celebrated her 67th birthday last month, has launched a new range of children’s party accessories and its sure to be a hit with her green-minded grandson Prince George.

The youngster, who turns nine this year, is a big supporter of keeping the planet tidy like his father Prince William, who runs the annual BBC Earthshot Prize.

The Duke of Cambridge revealed during the last launch that his son Prince George was ‘confused’ by the sad life reality of littering that takes place in the same areas whilst out litter picking.

And Carole, who shared a rare childhood snap of her daughter Kate Middleton to celebrate her own birthday, gave fans a sneak peek of the new sustainable collection on her Instagram page and while Prince George is likely to approve, she also revealed it had another royal link – having called it “King and Queen of the sea”.

The Party Pieces page announced, “Today, we are excited to launch our two NEW own-brand sustainably-sourced kids’ party ranges: King and Queen of the Sea. Our magical under-the-sea ranges are 100% eco-friendly and recyclable or reusable with proceeds benefiting @bigblueoceancleanup.”

​Carole explained, “I am excited to be supporting the incredible work that Big Blue Ocean Cleanup does to protect our oceans. At Party Pieces we want to make it easier for people to celebrate consciously – our new sustainably-sourced ranges help to protect the planet without compromising on the magic of parties.”

“Drop us a shark 🦈 or mermaid 🧜‍♀️ emoji to tell us which of our magical new ranges your little adventurer would choose for their next party!”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge first met with Sir David Attenborough as part of the new ITV documentary, Prince William: A Planet For Us All and William revealed his children’s upset at not getting to meet Sir David.

It’s no secret that Prince George has soaked up most of his knowledge about how important it is to care for the environment and the issues the world faces when it comes to pollution from watching the Sir David Attenborough documentaries.

But he finally got to meet is idol and he was even gifted a special shark tooth from the natural historian.

Prince William has been extremely vocal on the importance of saving the environment, having previously declared there’s ‘no time to waste’ when it comes to his mission against climate change in the hope of saving the environment from further damage.

Prince Charles also revealed how Prince George was learning about how climate change was causing the big floods and droughts around the world.