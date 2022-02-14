Trending:

Duchess Camilla tests positive for Covid-19 days after Prince Charles

Emma Shacklock Emma Shacklock
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Duchess Camilla has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating days after Prince Charles caught the virus for the second time.

    Duchess Camilla has tested positive for Covid-19, Clarence House confirmed on Valentine’s Day as they revealed she has now started her period of self-isolation. In their statement they declared, “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines.”

     