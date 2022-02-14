Duchess Camilla tests positive for Covid-19 days after Prince Charles

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Duchess Camilla has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating days after Prince Charles caught the virus for the second time.
- Clarence House has revealed on Valentine’s Day that the Duchess of Cornwall tested positive for Covid-19.
- It comes as the Prince of Wales recently caught the virus for the second time since the pandemic began.
Duchess Camilla has tested positive for Covid-19, Clarence House confirmed on Valentine’s Day as they revealed she has now started her period of self-isolation. In their statement they declared, “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines.”