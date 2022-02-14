Duchess Camilla tests positive for Covid-19 days after Prince Charles

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It comes as the Prince of Wales recently caught the virus for the second time since the pandemic began.

Duchess Camilla has tested positive for Covid-19, Clarence House confirmed on Valentine’s Day as they revealed she has now started her period of self-isolation. In their statement they declared, “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines.”