There was an utterly heartbreaking detail from the Queen’s appearance at the State Opening of Parliament following the death of her husband yesterday.

The Queen attended the State Opening of Parliament, following the death of her husband Prince Philip. They were married for 73 years, and Her Majesty praised the Duke of Edinburgh for being her “strength and stay” throughout her reign.

The Queen was accompanied by Prince Charles who stepped in for his father for the big event and Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall. This is the fourth time Prince Charles has accompanied the Queen, but there was one heartbreaking detail you might have missed.

For the first time, the Consort’s throne had been removed in the House of Lords. Normally Prince Philip would have sat beside the Queen, but the throne was removed and the Queen sat alone, on a solitary throne.

Prince Philip died aged 99 just two months before his 100th birthday and the Queen has finally been able to mourn, following his funeral, and has continued her royal engagements with the support of The Firm.

The Queen celebrated her own 95th birthday in April and thanked well-wishers for their kind words and support.

She said in her touching tribute, “While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.

“My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”