Fears for the Queen after an intruder SLEPT over at Windsor Castle.

Fear for the Queen after a trespasser got through security to spend the night at the base 250m from Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry expressed his own concerns last month when he said he wanted to make sure she was ‘protected and has the right people around her’.

This royal news comes as Duchess Camilla reins in Prince Charles’ ‘ridiculous demands’ before he becomes King.

Fears for the Queen’s protection after reports that an intruder managed to breach security before spending the night at the base close to Windsor Castle.

The trespasser allegedly claimed to be a priest and a friend of Victoria Barracks’ padre before joining Royal Guardsmen in the mess for food and drinks before staying over – yards from Windsor Castle.

It’s understood soldiers at the gate were approached by the ‘fake priest’ before spent the night eating and drinking before being offered a bed for the night – despite having no identification.

A source told TalkTV, “This is just an extraordinary breach of security. The guy turned up at the gate in the evening and said his name was Father Cruise and claimed to be a friend of the battalion’s Padre Rev Matt Coles. He was telling lots of tall stories and the lads were enjoying his banter and having a few drinks.”

The Queen, who was at Sandringham at the time, travelled back to her Windsor home just hours after the trespasser was caught at 9.20am last Wednesday after he had been served breakfast and a major investigation has been launched.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, said, “The Army takes this breach of security extremely seriously and it will be thoroughly investigated as

a matter of priority. This incident is now part of an ongoing investigation and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

The Queen returned to work last week when she hosted an audience at Windsor Castle.

It comes just five months after reports a crossbow intruder got into the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day and just last month Prince Harry expressed his concern for his grandmother, during US network NBC’s Today Show he said, “She’s always got a great sense of humour with me and I’m just making sure that she’s protected and got the right people around her.”

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had a secret meeting with the Queen but the Duke of Sussex has his own security fears over visiting the UK with his children Archie and Lilibet Diana.

In the interview he revealed he wasn’t sure if he would be attending the Queen’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations. “I don’t know yet, there’s lots of things – security issues and everything else. So this is what I’m trying to do, trying to make it possible that, you know, I can get my kids to meet her,” he added.

Her Majesty has made Windsor Castle her permanent home in recent months after leaving Buckingham Palace following her health fears.