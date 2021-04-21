We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry's secret meetings with the Queen have been revealed by a friend of the Duke.

The Duke of Sussex remained briefly in the UK after attending his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Harry is said to have met up with his grandmother the Queen in private, following the funeral of Prince Philip.

The Duke, who flew over to the UK last week to attend his grandfather’s funeral, is understood to have met up with the Queen, who sat alone during the service, privately “at least twice” during his short stay and is said to have spoken to both dad Prince Charles and brother Prince William following the Oprah Winfrey interview fall out.

It comes as it’s reported Prince Harry wrote a ‘deeply personal’ letter to Charles ahead of the funeral.

According to friend Omid Scobie, who is co-biographer of Harry and Meghan Markle’s book Finding Freedom, reported that the 36-year-old met with his grandmother after he flew to the UK to mourn the loss of his grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh.

The alleged meet-up is the first time Harry has been able to speak to the Queen in person since his bombshell interview with Oprah aired earlier this year, in which the Sussexes claimed there was racism in the Royal Family.

Prince Harry is said to have left the UK yesterday to catch his flight back to the US to be reunited with his pregnant wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie, one – even though his grandmother turned 95 today.

Mr Scobie told Bazaar online, “The love and respect he has for his grandmother will always be unwavering. This trip was to honour the life of his grandfather and support his grandmother and relatives. It was very much a family-focused period of time. Saturday broke the ice for future conversations but outstanding issues have not been addressed at any great length. The family simply put their issues to one side to focus on what mattered.”

Mr Scobie also confirmed that during his visit, the Duke of Sussex stayed at Frogmore Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle and a source told Mr Scobie he saw cousin Princess Eugenie and her newborn son baby August.

And it’s understood Prince Harry also had face-to-face conversations with his dad and brother since officially stepping down as senior working royals.