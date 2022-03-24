We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Heartache for Prince Charles as he makes a return visit to a place that evokes memories of a deep loss.

Prince Charles faces heartache after he returned to a place that his mentor Lord Mountbatten was assassinated by the IRA.

The Prince of Wales is touring Ireland with his wife Duchess Camilla as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

Prince Charles faces heartache as he visits a place that evokes a deeply personal loss.

The Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla are half way through a four-day visit to Ireland this week, having kick-started their tour on Tuesday, 22nd March, the couple visited North Ireland as part of the celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

But the visit holds a deeply personal heartache for Prince Charles as his mentor, Lord Mountbatten was assassinated here by the IRA in 1979.

The last two days of their trip are to be spent in the Republic of Ireland – a place they last visited in 2019. But for Charles, the whole trip to Ireland is bound to evoke some painful memories as it was where Lord Mountbatten was killed.

This year will mark the 43rd anniversary of his death, as the former Navy admiral was blown up during a fishing trip with his family off Mullaghmore, County Sligo, on August 27, 1979, when a bomb planted by Thomas McMahon on their Shadow V boat was detonated.

Lord Mountbatten was known by his family as ‘Dickie’ was the Queen’s second cousin and Prince Philip’s uncle and Prince Charles once gave a heartbreaking speech about the tragic loss in 2015 when he visited the seaside village of of Mullaghmore.

At the time he said, “In August 1979, my much-loved great uncle, Lord Mountbatten, was killed alongside his young grandson and my godson, Nicholas, and his friend, Paul Maxwell, and Nicholas’s grandmother, the Dowager Lady Brabourne.

“At the time I could not imagine how we would come to terms with the anguish of such a deep loss since, for me, Lord Mountbatten represented the grandfather I never had.

“So, it seemed as if the foundations of all that we held dear in life had been torn apart irreparably.”

He added, “Through this dreadful experience, though, I now understand in a profound way the agonies borne by so many others in these islands, of whatever faith, denomination or political tradition.”

Prince Charles’ close bond with Lord Mountbatten was portrayed in Netflix’s fictional royal drama The Crown . the Prince said he first remembered meeting his great-uncle when he was just five during a trip to Malta and he is understood to have given Charles marriage advice, even though he went on to divorce Princess Diana