Prince Charles gave a touching tribute to Kate Middleton during his toast at his son’s wedding reception at Buckingham Palace, back in 2011.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge married in a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 2011, in front of 1,900 guests. Their love story captured the hearts of the nation and they have remained strong ever since.

Sources claim that Prince Charles gave a touching speech to the pair, and even shared some heartfelt words just for Kate.

Hello! reports that Prince Harry gave a traditionally witty, best man speech and Prince Charles poked fun at his son’s bald spot.

He then turned his attention to Kate Middleton and said, “We are lucky to have her.”

He described her as the “daughter he never had” and wished the couple a lifetime of happiness together. Prince William is second in the line of succession, meaning one day Kate will become Queen consort.

According to the Express‘ Body Language specialist Judi James, Kate’s attitude towards royal life is very favourable to Charles.

Judi says that “Kate’s body language always looks respectful and careful with her father-in-law”.

She continued, “It is clear she is exactly what he needed. She is the kind of calming and non-disruptive daughter-in-law that will help hold the fractured royal firm together by never putting a foot wrong.”

The Duke and Duchess have celebrated ten years of marriage and share three children together, George, Charlotte, and Louis. The couple has grown even closer during the lockdowns, and remain key members of The Firm who have been rallying around the Queen following the death of her husband, The Duke of Edinburgh.