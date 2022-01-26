We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton set to start making some difficult decisions over Prince George’s royal future much sooner than planned, according to a royal expert.



As the Queen gears up to celebrate Platinum Jubilee after what’s been described as the ‘worst year ever,’ Prince William and Kate have been stepping up their royal responsibilities.

Following the death of the Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, and both Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties, the Firm has rallied around her. With both Prince William and Kate taking on a more leading role.

And the Duchess of Cambridge herself has even been tipped to take on this historic royal role.

However, these new responsibilities may pose a new dilemma for the mother-of-three, as her children may be pushed into the spotlight far sooner than planned.

Royal expert Daniela Elser explains as the Queen scales back, Prince William and Kate, and the rest of the younger representatives of the family will help revive interest in the monarchy. This also includes their children, especially Prince George, who is third in the line of succession.

Daniela believes the Kate Middleton dilemma over Prince George’s future is that they may be considered for royal work, ‘sooner than she may like’ despite their father not starting royal duties until he was 23.

Writing in the New Zealand Herald, Daniela said, ‘To shore up public support for the Royal Family, they will need all hands on the royal deck and the palace will have to deploy their most beguiling and adorable assets, namely, the Cambridge Three.’

She added, ‘For Kate, who has from day one tried to instill as much normality into her family’s life as possible, that would not be a thrilling prospect.’

The Kate Middleton dilemma over Prince George’s future comes as no surprise as Prince George was subjected to abuse on social media following his Euros 2020 appearance so it’s likely that Kate will be keen to get it right for the sake of her children.