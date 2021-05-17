Kate Middleton and Prince William reveal the Cambridge kids are missing Prince Philip in sad message

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent touching cards to fans, thanking them for their kind words and revealing how much they all miss Prince Philip.



Prince Philip sadly passed away aged 99, after 73 years of marriage to the Queen. Following his funeral, various photos of the Duke of Edinburgh with some of his ten great-grandchildren have been shared by the royal family.

Now the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent special thank you cards to royal fans, thanking them for their support in light of Philip’s death and sharing how much they miss him.

One fan shared her thank you card on Instagram, revealing a message that says, ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

‘Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks.

‘They will all miss their much-loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time.’

The Queen has also sent thank you cards, sharing her gratitude for the public who have offered support, tributes, and kind messages.

Among the many pictures and tributes shared, William and Kate delighted fans with an image, taken by Kate Middleton, showing Prince Philip and Prince George enjoying a carriage ride together.

Video of the Week

William captioned the picture saying, ‘My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation.

‘Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.’