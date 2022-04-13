We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly took a luxury ski trip with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis ahead of the Easter weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to have been spotted with their three kids enjoying a ski holiday in Courchevel.

It’s claimed that the family had fun on the slopes during Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s time off from school.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are known for their love of sports and often put their skills to the test. From William and Kate sparking excitement after scuba diving on their Caribbean tour, to Kate sporting rugby gear as she took to the rugby pitch after becoming Patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, their sporting preferences are varied. And their sporty natures have apparently been passed to their children, with George and Charlotte spotted on holiday mastering a tricky watersport last year.

Now, however, it’s the French ski slopes that have apparently been getting the Cambridge family’s full attention during the Easter school break…

According to reports, William and Kate seem to have been making the most of George and Charlotte’s Easter break from Thomas’s Battersea school. But instead of jetting off to sunnier climes like that apparently did last year to Jordan (who could forget their adorable Christmas card photo taken there?), they reportedly headed to France for a skiing holiday.

Hello! has claimed that the Duke and Duchess and their kids are thought to have enjoyed a break in the luxury resort of Courchevel last week. Though the royals haven’t officially confirmed their holiday, it’s been alleged that several social media users said they spotted the family enjoying meals and having fun there.

The Cambridges’ reported snowy getaway before Easter perhaps also has a sense of nostalgia too it for fans, given the link to the early days of William and Kate’s love story. Back when they first met, it’s understood that they managed to keep their relationship a secret from the media.

Until, that is, they were pictured on a skiing trip together in Klosters, Switzerland in 2004. The future King and many other senior members of The Firm, including Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, have enjoyed skiing holidays together over the years.

Meanwhile back in March 2016 the Duke and Duchess took George and Charlotte to France for what was likely one of their first experiences of skiing.

If Kate Middleton and Prince William did enjoy an Easter ski trip then it came soon after they, George and Charlotte attended Prince Philip’s poignant memorial on March 29th.

They were amongst several of the Queen’s great-grandchildren who attended and George and William’s adorable moment there didn’t go unnoticed as the father-of-three comforted his son.

The service paid tribute to the life and legacy of the Duke of Edinburgh, with whom Prince William, Kate and their children are understood to have been very close.