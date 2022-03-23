We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have sparked huge excitement amongst fans as they showcased another impressive skill in a new video in Belize.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to social media to share a remarkable new video of the couple seeing the majesty of the Belize barrier reef.

Fans were quick to praise them as many were left astounded by Prince William and Kate Middleton’s diving skills.

Ever since Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Belize to begin their Caribbean Tour, they’ve seen sharing exciting insights and new photographs from throughout their trip. Already the Cambridges have wowed in coordinating outfits on multiple occasions and Kate and William’s “flirty” dance moves delighted fans as they embraced a traditional Garifuna festival in Hopkins. Now the couple have shared a new behind-the-scenes video from a private trip they took before they departed Belize for Jamaica.

And it’s got fans seriously excited as they can’t believe the impressive skill the senior royals showcased – and many might not have known about it!

Taking to their official social media accounts, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a brand new video and sweet snaps of them exploring Belize’s magnificent barrier reef.

The senior royals can be seen effortlessly swimming through the water, reassuring each other via hand signals that they are still ok as they are fascinated by the reef below.

“It’s pretty fantastic to see the underwater environment here in Belize,” William declared in the video. “And what wonderful work they’ve been doing to protect the coral and fish life. Belize’s work on marine protection is world-leading, which is crucial when you’re protecting the world’s second largest barrier reef.”

In their caption, William and Kate remarked on the “privilege” it was to see this vital ocean conservation work in person on their dive over the “spectacular” Belize Barrier Reef.

Upon seeing the enlightening new video and pictures, many fans were left awe-inspired by the reef and echoed the Cambridges’ statements about the importance of preserving ocean habitats. Meanwhile, others were simply transfixed by the future King and Queen Consort’s diving skills!

“Is there anything you both can’t do?” one fan asked curiously.

A second person echoed this sentiment, jokingly questioning, “This is so awesome! What can’t they do? Such superstars”.

“And they can scuba dive too! These two really multi task. Love it. They have thrown themselves in at the deep end!” someone else said, impressed by William and Kate’s abilities.

Whilst another fan simply declared, “Wow! I didn’t know that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were divers.”

As senior members of The Firm, the Cambridges have often showcased everything from piano playing to football skills. And although fans might not get to see them dive very often, Kate reportedly qualified as an advanced scuba diver back in 2015 according to The Telegraph.

Whilst William succeeded Prince Charles as the President of the British Sub-Aqua Club in 2014 and learnt to dive with them. Who knows whether fans will get to enjoy some another diving video from Prince William and Kate before their Caribbean trip is over?