The Queen and Kate Middleton reportedly share a love of a national favourite TV show, as Duchess Camilla opened up about royal TV preferences on a recent visit.

During a visit to the EastEnders set the Duchess of Cornwall supposedly discussed the Queen’s TV preferences with Rose Ayling-Ellis.

It’s claimed that Duchess Camilla believes the monarch is “sure” to have watched the Strictly champion on the show.

It might be hard to imagine which shows members of The Firm can’t get enough of, but now Duchess Camilla has revealed that the Queen and Kate Middleton reportedly have one preference in common. The Queen’s favourite TV show is one she can apparently quote hilarious one-liners from. But that doesn’t stop her enjoying other genres and it’s been claimed over the years that Her Majesty enjoys everything from Line of Duty to Pointless.

And there’s even reportedly a reality TV show the Queen is “sure” to have watched, according to her daughter-in-law…

According to OK! magazine, Duchess Camilla opened up about her mother-in-law’s TV watching habits during an appearance at the EastEnders set on March 31st. She and Prince Charles visited as they marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year and even got to watch a special street party being filmed involving Albert Square’s fictional residents for Her Majesty’s big occasion.

The Duchess also met EastEnders legends Danny Dyer and Rose Ayling-Ellis who was crowned Strictly Come Dancing 2021 winner in December last year. Her bond with her professional dance partner was so strong during her months on Strictly that many people were left wondering if Rose and Giovanni are a couple.

Sadly for those hoping romance might blossom, they’re not together. But their unforgettable performances on the 2021 series will go down in Strictly history. And it seems they even got the Queen’s attention as Camilla is “sure” the monarch watched Rose on the show.

As reported by OK!, after being introduced to Rose during her visit, Camilla immediately recognised her, responding, “Ah Rose, the Strictly star.”

It’s claimed that it was Rose herself who then asked the Duchess, “Does the Queen watch Strictly Come Dancing?”

“I think she does,” Camilla replied, before reportedly going on to add, “I’m sure she watched you.”

If the Queen does really settle down to watch each year’s Strictly contestants put their dancing skills to the ultimate test, then she’s supposedly not the only royal who does.

Back in 2019, reports suggested that Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, admitted that the Duchess of Cambridge is a Strictly fan too.

According to Express.co.uk, William got candid during a charity gala speaking to Strictly judge Shirley Ballas and host Claudia Winkleman. And whilst he might not be an avid watcher, it seems Kate can’t get enough of the hit BBC show.

“I have watched the show a couple of times. Catherine is a huge fan and my mother-in-law loves it,” he allegedly shared.

So it seems the Queen, Kate and Carole Middleton could all share a love of hit BBC TV show Strictly Come Dancing. If they do, they’ll no doubt be just as excited as fellow Strictly fans to hear the 2022 line-up later on this year…