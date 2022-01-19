We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is said to be considering stripping Prince Harry of yet another royal title in what could be a sad blow for her grandson.

Prince Harry is one of the Queen’s Counsellors of State but Palace officials are reportedly considering removing him from the position.

This follows Harry already losing his military titles after stepping down as a senior royal in 2020.

This royal news comes after Princess Beatrice and Eugenie ‘devastated’ as Prince Andrew ‘ruins their chances of royal promotion’

Prince Harry faces being stripped out of yet another royal title after losing both his patronages and military titles after he and Meghan stepped back as senior royals and moved to LA.

Buckingham Palace officials are reportedly trying to remove both Prince Harry and Prince Andrew as Counsellors of State. This role means they can fill in for the Queen in her royal duties if she is unable to do so, due to illness or absence.

The only two other members of the royal family who hold the title are Prince Charles, who is next in the line of succession, and Harry’s brother, Prince William.

This is yet another blow for Prince Harry, who is already missing out on a special honour at the Platinum Jubilee because of his military titles being removed.

He was said to be devastated by the loss of his military titles back in 2021 and it’s been reported he only agreed to his and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview after they were taken from him.

A source told the Daily Mail that the main focus is to remove Prince Andrew as a Counsellor, they said, “It is a genuine problem that the Palace is looking to address. Can you imagine the Duke of York having to sign official documents, for example, because the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge were both abroad, and the Queen became ill?

“It’s not an exaggeration to say it could put the monarchy in jeopardy. There could be events later this year which make such a change necessary.”

However, the royal insider has predicted that Harry and Andrew will not have the title taken from them without an Act of Parliament being passed first. Buckingham Palace are said to have declined to comment.

The move to remove Prince Harry from the role comes after the continued rift between the family, and the most recent security row as he was refused police protection to return to the UK.