We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex has spoken out during her maternity leave with newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana, as she celebrates an incredible achievement.

Meghan Markle has broken her silence during her maternity leave after welcoming her and Prince Harry’s second child, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana, for a very important reason. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of baby Lilibet earlier this month, revealing she was named in honor of the Queen and Princess Diana. Little Lilibet is the Queen’s eleventh great-grandchild and is currently eighth in the royal line of succession.

It’s not yet known when she might be introduced to her delighted great-grandmother in-person. Though Harry and Meghan have allegedly shared the first picture of her with the Royal Family.

The family of four reside in the US, following the Sussexes’ decision to “step back” as senior members of the Royal Family last year.

They have since confirmed they will not be returning as working royals and instead Harry and Meghan have announced a number of exciting new ventures. One such project was Meghan’s first children’s book, The Bench, which was published just last week. She confirmed this exciting career news in May and her narration of the book is just as sweet as people might have imagined.

Since it’s release, The Bench has risen to become number one on The New York Times Bestseller list for children’s picture books.

Now the Duchess-turned-author has taken to her and Harry’s Archewell website in the middle of her maternity leave to issue a heartfelt message of thanks.

“While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere. In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values”, Meghan declared.

Video of the Week

“Equally, to depict another side of masculinity — one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness — is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike. Thank you for supporting me in this special project.”

The Bench started out as a Father’s Day poem Meghan wrote for Prince Harry, though it soon took on a life of its own as an expanded, beautifully illustrated children’s book.

The beautiful story captures moments of love between fathers and sons, as told through a mother’s eyes.