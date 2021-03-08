We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle has claimed the Royal Family wanted to stray away from “protocol” so her son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor wouldn’t have a title.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie was not given an HRH title and is referred to as ‘Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’.

It was thought this was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision, yet now Meghan has claimed the Royal Family “didn’t want him to be a prince or a princess”.

Meghan Markle astounded the world last night as her highly-anticipated “tell-all” interview with talkshow host Oprah Winfrey aired in the United States.

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior royals last year and have since made the move to America and settled in their new LA home. Just last month, the royal couple confirmed they had quit the Royal Family as working royals for good.

Now Meghan has opened up about royal life, speaking out about alleged concerns amongst some royal family members about the colour of baby Archie’s skin before he was born. And when it comes to Archie, the Duchess of Sussex made another astonishing revelation.

Meghan, who is currently expecting her and Prince Harry’s second baby, claimed the palace wanted to change the rules so Archie wouldn’t have a title.

Despite being seventh in the royal line of succession and the son of Harry, who could one day be king, Archie was not given an HRH title. Instead, following Archie’s birth, his name was announced as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

This was something that particularly concerned the mother-to-be when she was pregnant.

“I had been asking the institution for help for a long time … after we had gotten back from our Australia tour which was about a year before that and we talked about when things really started to turn and we knew we weren’t being protected, it was during that part of our pregnancy that I began to understand what our continued reality was going to look like,” Meghan shared.

“And that was when they were saying they didn’t want him to be a prince or a princess, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security. It was really hard. He wasn’t going to receive security. This went on for our last few months of my pregnancy.

“How does that work? He needs to be safe … but if you’re saying the title is what’s going to affect his protection, we haven’t created this monster machine around us.”